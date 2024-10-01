‘Justin Fields Has Done Nothing To Lose Job:’ Jeff Saturday Predicts Mike Tomlin Will Stick With Status Quo At QB

After weeks of dancing around questions regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback situation, Mike Tomlin finally hinted Tuesday that Justin Fields could remain the starter even after Russell Wilson is healthy. He specifically said that “there’s a potential” that he’ll continue to “ride the hot hand” of Justin Fields. Tomlin confirmed that Wilson’s practice participation will pick up this week, but Fields is still expected to start on Sunday Night when the Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys.

Former NFL offensive lineman and now ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday appeared on SportsCenter on Tuesday afternoon, and he endorsed Justin Fields as the long-term starter.

“I think you’re gonna stay with Fields here,” Saturday said. “I think what Justin Fields did against the Colts in the second half…I thought he showed real resolve, I thought he showed real professionalism. He brought that team back and made a game of it. Justin Fields gave them a chance to win. Mike Tomlin understands that. He knows that. There’s no way you’re moving off of that for something that’s unknown and that really hasn’t even practiced with the team in over a month. [Tomlin’s] gonna slow play this I don’t care what he’s telling us. Justin Fields has done nothing to lose the job, and until he does, I think that’s the direction [Tomlin’s] gonna stay.”

When the Steelers acquired both Wilson and Fields in the offseason, it was assumed that they would roll with the more known commodity — Wilson — as their starting quarterback over the less-seasoned Fields. But the tides turned quickly when Wilson got bit by the injury bug. As it stands today, Saturday (and likely many other analysts and fans) is advocating for Fields to remain the starter because it’s unclear how Wilson would look in the offense.

Even with a 12-season sample size of Russell Wilson’s career, it’s hard to know which version of the nine-time Pro Bowler that the Steelers will be getting with Wilson 35 and on his third NFL team. We know that Wilson doesn’t have the mobility that he once had, and a lingering calf injury certainly doesn’t help. And outside of that, there’s a lot of question marks about Wilson’s fit in Arthur Smith’s offense.

Meanwhile, Fields has led the Steelers to a 3-1 record, and despite some costly miscues, he’s steadily improved this season. The scouting report on Fields going into the season would’ve told you that he struggles with accuracy, turnovers, and making quick reads in the pocket. Through four games, he’s completed 70.6% of his passes, has just two turnovers, and he’s getting more and more comfortable in the pocket.

Fields has taken some bad sacks, and the fumbled snaps are inexcusable. But Wilson has had his own issues getting rid of the ball, and he hasn’t exactly sustained consistent scoring drives in his last few seasons as a starter. Maybe Fields continues to make inexcusable mistakes. Maybe the Steelers lose badly against the Cowboys because of it. If that happens, then the Wilson-Fields conversation will surely take a new direction. Until then, why risk the unknown? Especially when the known — Justin Fields — is a humble 25-year-old with years to develop and improve.