Mike Tomlin Opens Up ‘Potential’ For Justin Fields To Remain Starter When Russell Wilson Is Fully Healthy

The burning question on everybody’s mind when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers is who will be the starting QB when Russell Wilson is fully healthy and available to play. Mike Tomlin struck a similar tune with his approach to Week 5, stating that practice will be the Steelers’ guide for Wilson and that they are preparing for Justin Fields to start in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In recent weeks, Tomlin has deflected basically all questions of that nature, but he opened the door for Fields to remain the starter during his Tuesday press conference on the Steelers’ YouTube page.

One reporter asked if Fields is playing well enough for the Steelers to ride the hot hand, making Wilson’s health irrelevant to their decision making.

“There’s a potential for that,” Tomlin said, “but we’re not there as I stand here today.”

When asked what Fields can do to solidify his spot, Tomlin, “Play well. Win. That’s our business.”

Fields has led the Steelers to a 3-1 start, and he’s played some of the best football of his career in the process. He has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 830 yards, and he’s thrown for three touchdowns to just one interception. His legs have also been active with 38 rushing attempts for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He has nearly passed Kenny Pickett’s touchdown output from the 2023 season in just four games.

Just a season ago, Tomlin made the difficult decision to ride the hot hand of Mason Rudolph at the expense of a former first-round draft pick for the franchise. Pickett was out with an ankle injury, but by the time he was good to return, Rudolph was giving the Steelers their best offensive output of the season and ultimately led the team to the playoffs. If they were willing to make that decision at the expense of a player they invested a first-round pick in, it is reasonable to assume they would do the same in this situation with just $1.21 million invested in Wilson.

The Steelers took their first loss on Sunday, but Tomlin said he liked the way Fields fought throughout the game, mentioning a steady demeanor as the game got tight.

“I didn’t feel any blink,” Tomlin said of Fields.

Tomlin’s language to describe Wilson’s progress was much stronger this week, and it seems like he is getting closer to being fully healthy. Things could start to heat up and get more interesting with this situation moving forward.

The stage doesn’t get any bigger than Sunday Night Football against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. With Fields the intended starter, he will have a chance to bolster his chances of becoming the current and future quarterback of the Steelers.