Injury Update: Tomlin Says Seumalo Has ‘Real Shot’ To Play Sunday, Russell Wilson Making Progress

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 5 matchup against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Per Tomlin, he’s ruled out EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin) and OG James Daniels (Achilles) for Sunday night’s game.

“I think it’s prudent to assume Alex Highsmith will be out this week,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “James Daniels certainly with his Achilles injury.”

Tomlin outlined three players they’ll leave the light on for this week where practice participation could determine if they suit up for the Cowboys game: RB Jaylen Warren (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle). Tomlin noted that OLB Nick Herbig (ankle) and NT Keeanu Benton (undisclosed) could be limited by injury early in the week but are expected to play this weekend.

Tomlin hinted that OG Isaac Seumalo (pec) is very close to a return to action.

“I’m excited about the potential of having Isaac back. I think it’s reasonable to assume he’s got a real shot to play,” Tomlin told reporters.

Seumalo has missed the first month of the season due to a strained pectoral muscle. He practiced on a limited basis all three days last week but was inactive for the Colts game. Now, his odds of making his 2024 debut Sunday night are promising and he’ll provide a much-needed veteran presence up front.

QB Russell Wilson is progressing though Tomlin stopped short of confirming anything about his practice workload and status for Week 5.

“It seems like he’s in a place where his participation is going to pick up some in terms of a practice setting,” Tomlin said of Wilson’s status. “A live pocket, if you will. We won’t draw too many conclusions, but we’ll just start that process, and we’ll comb through it day by day.

“In a lot of ways, I’m taking the same posture I’ve taken in recent weeks but I’m acknowledging that he’s doing more work today than he did last Tuesday that’s probably going to produce the potential for more work tomorrow. And then we’ll have some conversations as we proceed through the week based on those things.”

Wilson has served as the Steelers’ emergency third quarterback for the first four games of the season after tweaking the calf injury he suffered in late July.

Daniels suffered a torn Achilles early in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He was replaced by Spencer Anderson while the team is expected to sign veteran lineman Max Scharping off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad as interior depth.

Patterson ran well before going down with an ankle injury, averaging over 7 yards per carry. It left the team to finish the Colts game with just two healthy running backs in Najee Harris and Aaron Shampklin, the latter appearing in his first NFL game. RB Jaylen Warren missed the game due to a knee injury.

Pruitt suffered a knee injury during the Steelers’ Week 2 win against the Denver Broncos and has missed the last two weeks. Highsmith aggravated a groin injury he suffered in training camp and was inactive versus the Colts.

Pittsburgh and Dallas kick off Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST.