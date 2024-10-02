Jersey Numbers Announced For Steelers New Practice Squad Signings

The newest players to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad have been assigned their new jersey numbers. Per the team site, RB La’Mical Perine will wear No. 29, LB Jacoby Windmon will wear No. 45, and LB Eku Leota will wear No. 53. That’s in addition to new OL Max Scharping, signed to the 53-man roster yesterday, who will wear No. 64.

For Windmon, it’s the same jersey number he wore during his first stint with the team, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Steelers in April and was on their roster until the final cutdown date. Primary an off-ball linebacker, he saw some outside linebacker reps during the summer when lines got thin on the edge. He’s yet to appear in an NFL game.

Perine was also part of the team’s offseason and training camp roster. But he’s getting new digits, wearing No. 29 after being assigned No. 38 in the summer. That jersey number is now occupied by SS Terrell Edmunds. Perine has appeared in 17 NFL games and won a Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last season, logging 22 carries across three games. He was a fourth-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2020.

Leota is the true outsider. Undrafted in 2023, he’s appeared in 10 NFL games, including a pair of them in 2024 with the Carolina Panthers in Weeks 1 and 2. He recorded four tackles and one sack, seeing time on defense and special teams. He’ll provide depth with Alex Highsmith sidelined by a groin injury and Nick Herbig dealing with a minor ankle injury he played through in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers have a full practice squad and one open spot on their 53-man roster. Perhaps that vacancy will be filled by EDGE Jeremiah Moon, who had his 21-day practice window opened after spending the first month of the season on injured reserve.