Steelers Promote RB Aaron Shampklin To Active Roster, Open Practice Window For OLB Jeremiah Moon

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves on Wednesday morning, officially announcing the signing of LB Jacoby Windmon to the practice squad while promoting RB Aaron Shampklin to the active roster from the practice squad. The Steelers also opened up the 21-day practice window for OLB Jeremiah Moon, who was placed on IR-Designated To Return during final roster cuts, the team announced today.

We have promoted RB Aaron Shampklin to the Active Roster off the Practice Squad, signed LB Jacoby Windmon to the Practice Squad, & LB Jeremiah Moon will return to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/TfX8PZwGzB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2024

With both Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson dealing with injuries in the running back room, Shampklin being signed isn’t unexpected. He was elevated to the active roster last week with Warren missing the Week 4 game with a knee injury, and now the team won’t need to use an elevation on him for its Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers do still have an open spot on the 53-man roster after signing Shampklin.

Moon now has 21 days until he can be activated. The Steelers’ depth at outside linebacker, like running back, is thin right now. The team only dressed three outside linebackers last week and Nick Herbig will be potentially limited this week in practice with an ankle injury. Alex Highsmith remains out with a groin injury, so getting some healthy bodies back in the room is important. Moon likely won’t be activated in time for Sunday, but it’s a positive development that he’ll be able to hit the practice field and rejoin the Steelers soon to provide some depth.

The Steelers were able to open Moon’s practice window since he’s already missed four games while on injured reserve.

Moon will likely hit the practice field today for the first time since the preseason, which will help to have some healthy guys available at outside linebacker. T.J. Watt has gotten a few rest days in practice, and with Highsmith out and Herbig limited, having Moon in the fold will be good.

The status of Warren and Patterson is still up in the air for Sunday, but Shampklin’s elevation makes it seem the Steelers will be out without at least one, if not both of them, for their Week 5 tilt against the Cowboys. Warren’s injury could sideline him for a bit although Mike Tomlin didn’t rule him out last week and hasn’t ruled him out yet this week. How much Warren and Patterson practice today and tomorrow will be telling for their status on Sunday.

If neither can go, the Steelers could also look to elevate RB Jonathan Ward or the recently signed La’Mical Perine from their practice squad. Signing Shampklin to the active roster precludes the Steelers from needing to use both their elevations on running backs if Warren and Patterson can’t go.