Fowler: Steelers Have Shown Continued Interest In Mike Williams, Chargers Also A Potential Destination

With DeAndre Hopkins now off the market, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ options to trade for a wide receiver seem to be dwindling. One name the team has been continually linked to is WR Mike Williams, who is on the market after the New York Jets acquired WR Davante Adams last week.

In their weekly news and notes column for ESPN, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler both again floated the idea of Williams to the Steelers, with Fowler noting the Los Angeles Chargers also loom as a threat.

“I was half-joking last week that the Jets would bring Mike Williams to Pittsburgh for “Sunday Night Football” and then just leave him there. Though that didn’t happen, I don’t think anyone would be surprised to see Williams on the move — and possibly to the Steelers — at some point between now and the trade deadline,” Graziano wrote.

“Yes, Pittsburgh has shown interest dating to last week, but the Chargers are at least on my radar here, given Los Angeles’ obvious need for a vertical threat (though the return of DJ Chark Jr. could help matters). The Chargers cut him this offseason to save cap space but could bring him back on his cheaper deal,” Fowler added.

As Fowler mentioned, Williams was cut by Los Angeles this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the Chargers. Things haven’t gone too well for him in New York after signing with the Jets, as he has just 11 receptions for 160 yards this season, with just one reception for 15 yards over the past two weeks.

He’s fallen out of favor in New York’s offense, and with Adams in the fold, he’s essentially the team’s fourth wide receiver. He’d be Pittsburgh’s No. 2, and the team had interest in him this offseason before he signed with the Jets, as he had a visit scheduled that never came to fruition because he signed with New York earlier in the week.

It might not be the most exciting addition, especially after missing out on Brandon Aiyuk, Adams and Hopkins, but Williams would be an upgrade for Pittsburgh’s receiver room. There aren’t a ton of options available, with Cooper Kupp the biggest, but everyone available has some sort of question mark, and Williams is probably among the best options for Pittsburgh. It sounds as if it wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal managed to get done, but the Steelers will have competition for Williams’ services.