Reports: Titans Working To Trade WR DeAndre Hopkins To Chiefs

Another name is off the wide market, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this morning that the Tennessee Titans are trading WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s happening: Titans and Chiefs are working to finalize a trade that would send WR DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aEeKEgI2D8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2024

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a fifth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-rounder, and is still in the process of being finalized.

Sources: #Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins is being traded to the #Chiefs in exchange for a 5th rounder that can get to a fourth rounder. Deal is being finalized. A key veteran who could be the final piece, Hopkins name has been hot in the trade market. Now, he lands with the champs. pic.twitter.com/GRvRbUwux6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2024

At 6-0, the Chiefs, who have won back-to-back Super Bowls, are at the top of the AFC. But they’ve been decimated by injuries to their wide receiver room, losing Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster to injuries, and both Rice and Brown are expected to miss the season. They make a big move to acquire Hopkins, who has 15 receptions for 173 yards with the Titans this season.

The Steelers have been in the market for wide receiver help all offseason, and after missing out on trading for Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, they now also miss out on Hopkins. There was no real link between the Steelers and Hopkins, but he was rumored to be on the market, and the Steelers have been exploring all avenues when it comes to trading for a wide receiver.

With Hopkins off the board, the top names who could potentially be traded ahead of the November 5 trade deadline are Cooper Kupp, Christian Kirk and Mike Williams, who has been linked to Pittsburgh.

Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Chiefs also discussed trading for Kupp before making the trade for Hopkins.

The Rams and the the Chiefs discussed Cooper Kupp, but the Super Bowl champs needed to trade with a team that was willing to take on a large chunk of the salary and didn’t want to give up high picks. Tennessee is the team willing to play ball. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 23, 2024

Hopkins should immediately become the No. 1 wideout for Kansas City ahead of rookie Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson. His production will likely take a jump with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, and with the Steelers and Chiefs set to play in Week 15, Hopkins is someone the Steelers will have to game plan for. He had four receptions for 60 yards against the Steelers last season, but Joey Porter Jr. locked him up when he was covering Hopkins in what wound up being his breakout game. Porter would undoubtedly like to do the same thing again on Christmas Day.