Multiple Steelers Free Agents Ranked Among Best At Their Position

NFL free agency is fast approaching, with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday before the start of the new league year on March 12. Ahead of free agency, NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked every free agent by position, and the Steelers had several players ranked close to the top of their position group.

QB Justin Fields was ranked as the second-best free-agent quarterback behind Sam Darnold. RB Najee Harris was ranked the second-best available running back (behind J.K. Dobbins), and Dan Moore Jr. was ranked as the third-best offensive tackle available. Russell Wilson came in as the No. 4 quarterback on the list, behind Darnold, Fields, and Jameis Winston.

The only other Steelers players on the list were WR Mike Williams and OG James Daniels. Williams was ranked as the eighth-best available wide receiver, while Daniels was the eighth-best offensive guard.

It’s a safe bet that Williams, Daniels, and Moore will be playing elsewhere next season. The Steelers want to re-sign one of Fields or Wilson and are trying to do so ahead of the legal tampering period opening. Daniels tore his Achilles in Week 4, and the Steelers seem content with Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick at guard.

As for Harris, there’s been some momentum for his return, as head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly wants him back. However, after Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option last offseason, the prevailing thought was that he would leave as a free agent. Omar Khan’s comments at the NFL Combine last week did nothing to change that thought, and Harris will likely find a new home in 2024.

The quarterback market is bleak, and Pittsburgh’s options if they don’t re-sign Fields or Wilson aren’t very exciting. Winston could be an option, but his all-or-nothing play style likely doesn’t fit with what Arthur Smith wants to do offensively, meaning the Steelers would have to turn to someone like Aaron Rodgers or Daniel Jones if they can’t sign Fields or Wilson. Darnold will likely wind up out of their price range as the best available free-agent quarterback. However, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Pittsburgh getting involved with Darnold.

Rosenthal writes that Moore has improved into a “serviceable starter,” but he’s not in Pittsburgh’s plans after the team spent first-round picks on Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu in each of the last two years. Khan said at the Combine that Jones will start 2025 at left tackle, essentially ruling out any chance for a return with Moore. Still, he’ll likely get a nice payday somewhere after four years starting at the blind side for the Steelers.

Notably, CB Donte Jackson wasn’t listed among the top 15 best cornerbacks. This shows the depth of the cornerback class, and the Steelers could look to upgrade from Jackson in free agency, with someone like D.J. Reed—who ranked No. 3 on Rosenthal’s list—a real possibility.

It’ll be an interesting few weeks as some Steelers leave, and the team looks to improve its roster to become a contender after a disastrous end to 2024 when it lost its final five games following a 10-3 start.