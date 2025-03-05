Potential Steelers Target Javon Hargrave Declared Healthy Ahead Of Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to invest heavily in their defensive line this year the same way they did with the offensive line last year. That will likely include both a significant free agent signing as well as a draft selection or two to ensure both the present and future viability of the d-line. One potential FA target would be a reunion with former Steelers draft pick Javon Hargrave. The league received good news on him ahead of the start of the new league year.

“Teams were notified that 49ers DT Javon Hargrave — who will be a post-June-1 release by the team — is healthy coming off his tricep injury, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on X. “He will be available to sign March 12, start of the new league year.”

Teams were notified that #49ers DT Javon Hargrave — who will be a post-June-1 release by the team — is healthy coming off his tricep injury, per sources. He will be available to sign March 12, start of the new league year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2025

At 32 years old, Hargrave is likely to be signing one of his final NFL contracts. It would be fitting if he could return to the team that selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Since departing the Steelers, Hargrave has signed two pretty lucrative contracts with the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. His most recent one with the 49ers was technically supposed to have more years left, but a tricep injury derailed his 2024 season and his cap number became untenable for the 49ers, who are strapped for cash and cap space. They designated him a post-June 1 release, but he will be free to sign anywhere at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

In his career, Hargrave has started 115 games with 380 total tackles, 55 tackles for loss, 45.5 sacks, 79 QB hits, four forced fumbles, and eight passes defensed. He was injured for most of last year, but he was a Pro Bowler for the 49ers in his first season there with seven sacks and eight tackles for loss.

With the Steelers open to using Keeanu Benton anywhere along the d-line, Hargrave would be another versatile piece to add to the mix. His market value won’t be cheap, but it also won’t be what it was when he signed his most recent four-year, $84 million deal with the 49ers. If the Steelers could get him on a two-year deal that doesn’t break the bank, I am all for it.

It would be a lot of fun to see Cameron Heyward and Hargrave take the field together again.