‘Yet To Be Decided’: Justin Herbert’s Status Against Steelers Unclear Due To High Ankle Sprain

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stated earlier in the week that standout starting quarterback Justin Herbert was expected to play Sunday in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but based on comments from Herbert Friday to reporters, his status is unclear.

Herbert, who spoke to reporters from Charlotte Friday where the Chargers have stayed all week leading up to the matchup with the Steelers, stated that it’s “yet to be decided” if he’ll play Sunday. He’s dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

According to a tweet from ESPN Chargers reporter Kris Rhim, Herbert says the pain is “not great” and that he’s thankful it’s only Friday right now.

Justin Herbert said it’s “yet to be decided” whether he’ll play Sunday. He said the injury is a high right ankle sprain. Also said the pain is “not great.” “Thankfully it’s only Friday.” pic.twitter.com/cPfcDhl4d7 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 20, 2024

Herbert was injured against the Panthers in the second half while trying to avoid a sack. He threw the football away but a Panthers player landed on the back of his leg, bending his ankle in gruesome fashion.

X-rays were negative on Herbert following the game, but he’s been limited throughout the week, raising some questions about his status for Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Herbert didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited Thursday and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that Herbert was “extremely limited” Thursday in practice.

Chances are, Herbert will be heavily taped up and will try to gut through it, but it seems likely he’ll be significantly limited from a mobility standpoint. That could play right into the hands of the Steelers in their home opener.

If Herbert is not able to go, Easton Stick will serve as the Chargers’ starting quarterback. But based on Harbaugh’s comments, his starting quarterback should play Sunday in the 1 p.m. matchup.

Through two games, Herbert has completed 67.4% of his passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Panthers.

The last time Herbert squared off against the Steelers was during the 2021 season at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Herbert led the Chargers to a 41-37 win, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception. He added another nine rushes for 90 yards in the high-scoring affair.

Doesn’t seem like he’s going to be able to put up those types of numbers in Week 3 now that he’s dealing with a high ankle sprain and going up against arguably the best defense in the NFL.