‘He’s Feeling Much Better’: Jim Harbaugh Believes Justin Herbert Will Play Sunday Against Steelers

After suffering what appeared to be an ugly lower leg injury in a 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 on the road, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is on the mend and should play Sunday at Acrisure Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At least, that’s what Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said to reporters Wednesday regarding his star quarterback.

“Crystal ball? I expect him to [play] — he’s getting better every day,” Harbaugh said of Herbert, according to a tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. “Last night, we had a meeting with him and he’s feeling much better and good today.”