Steelers Would Snap 30-Year Streak With Loss To Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is interesting for a ton of reasons. Arthur Smith facing the team that fired him at the end of the 2023 season. Two veteran quarterbacks in new places, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins, looking to prove doubters wrong. An out-of-division matchup to begin the season.

But the most interesting thing is just how much unknown there is for Pittsburgh. Starting a season against a new coaching staff. It’s not something the Steelers have experienced much in the Mike Tomlin era. And should Pittsburgh come away with a loss to Atlanta, it’ll be something it hasn’t done in 30 years.

Only twice in the Tomlin era has Pittsburgh began a season against a new coaching staff: 2020 against Joe Judge’s New York Giants and 2014 versus Mike Pettine’s Cleveland Browns. With all their turnover, seven coaching changes since 2007, I thought the Browns would’ve shown up more. But those are the only two instances.

Pittsburgh won both games. In 2020, the Steelers went on the road and spoiled Judge’s debut with a 26-16 win over the New York Giants. The same played out in 2014, K Shaun Suisham booting a game-winning field goal in a 30-27 victory.

Since 1994, there have been five instances of the Steelers beginning a season versus a new coaching staff. They’re listed below.

Year Opponent Outcome 2020 New York Giants Won (26-16) 2014 Cleveland Browns Won (30-27) 2004 Oakland Raiders Won (24-21) 1999 Cleveland Browns Won (43-0) 1994 Dallas Cowboys Loss (26-9)

Meaning, their last loss came 30 years ago against Dallas Cowboys and new head coach Barry Switzer. Pittsburgh’s offense was stuck that day, finishing with just 124 yards. Neil O’Donnell was sacked a ridiculous nine times while RB Barry Foster was bottled up, held to 44 rushing yards. Dallas’ stars won the day, RB Emmitt Smith rushing for 171 yards and one score while WR Michael Irvin caught eight passes for 139 yards.

That’s the last instance of Pittsburgh losing a season opener against a new coaching staff. It poses a challenge. Not only is there no regular-season tape to go off for that season to understand how a team has acted so far, it’s more difficult to lean on the previous year’s tape. Watching the Falcons from 2023 is useless. It’s a new coaching staff and new scheme.

You can watch the preseason, but teams are often vanilla and hide chunks of their game plan. Or you can watch the coaches at their previous stops but even then, they may have been in smaller roles or didn’t have the control they do now. New Falcons OC Zac Robinson was the pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams last year. When you watch 2023 Rams tape, how much of what you’re seeing is Robinson’s scheme or Sean McVay’s? It’s hard to say.

The one advantage Pittsburgh has here is the knowledge and relationship Mike Tomlin has with Raheem Morris. The two coached together in Tampa Bay and they know each other well. But Robinson? Lesser known. Pittsburgh never even got the chance to interview him after requesting to do so during its OC search. And DC Jimmy Lake? What’s the best way to study him?

And it’s not a two-way street. Atlanta can study Pittsburgh better than Pittsburgh can study Atlanta. The Steelers’ defense has the same men in charge, Tomlin and DC Teryl Austin. And Arthur Smith is an easier study given that he was a head coach and clearly ran the Falcons’ offense, not to mention whatever knowledge you can gain from the Falcons’ players carried over from 2023 to 2024. It might not give the Falcons a huge edge, but every little bit helps at this level.

That fact hasn’t hurt the Steelers much before. They’ve won their last four instances under these circumstances. But the Falcons will be a real test. They have a strong roster with key free agent additions: Cousins, EDGE Matthew Judon, and S Justin Simmons. The coaching advantage they have, knowing Pittsburgh better than the other way around, is an additional point in their favor.