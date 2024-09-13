Steelers’ Justin Fields Cracks Top 30 Of Week 2 QB Index: ‘Didn’t Hurt Them, Which Is A Good Sign’

It might not have been the flashy, stats-filled performance he might have envisioned for his first start as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but fourth-year quarterback Justin Fields did the most important thing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1: win.

Fields, who stepped into the starting lineup late in the week due to starting quarterback Russell Wilson’s calf injury popping up again, helped pilot the Steelers to an 18-10 win over the Falcons. Fields threw for 156 yards on 17-of-23 passing and added 57 rushing yards on 14 carries, doing just enough to help the Steelers move the chains consistently and end drives with field goals.

In the end, it was good enough to help the Steelers win the game. It was also good enough to help Fields crack NFL.com’s top 30 in the Week 2 QB Index, compiled by NFL.com analyst Nick Shook.

After not being ranked in Week 1 due to him being the backup, Fields was three spots below where Wilson came in ahead of Week 1, landing at No. 27.

“Fields’ passing stat line — 17 of 23 for 156 yards, no TDs — doesn’t tell the whole story of Pittsburgh’s Week 1 game,” Shook writes regarding Fields’ ranking in the Week 2 QB Index. “His first start as a Steeler was a bit bumpy at the beginning, as he fumbled the first snap, missed an open receiver on his first attempt and didn’t establish much of a rhythm in the passing game for most of the day, appearing predictably hesitant.

“But Fields is an asset because of his playmaking ability, and he did plenty of it with his legs, picking up key first downs in a close game and keeping Pittsburgh from giving the Falcons additional chances to fight their way back into the game. The defense won the game for the Steelers, but Fields didn’t hurt them, which was a good sign.”

The stat line isn’t all that impressive, that much is true. Fields was rather limited in the passing game overall, and that was by design. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith told reporters Thursday that the Steelers wanted to avoid the middle of the field in the passing game to not let Atlanta safety Jessie Bates III wreck the game.

The Steelers accomplished that as Pittsburgh didn’t attempt a single pass between the hashmarks in the game, not allowing Atlanta’s “Jason Bourne” in Bates to affect the game.

Fields, to his credit, made the throws that were there throughout the game, including the deep shots to wide receiver George Pickens to help keep the Falcons’ defense honest in the process. Then, late in the game, Fields was able to use his legs to convert first downs, draining the clock in the win.

It wasn’t a huge passing performance, and a 213-yard performance rushing and passing combined isn’t all that impressive. But the fact that Fields stepped up late in the week, handled adversity, played within the scheme and helped lead the Steelers to a big win was rather encouraging.