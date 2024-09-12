‘I’ll Take GP Versus Anybody’: Justin Fields Confident George Pickens Will Get Plenty Of Targets ‘Each And Every Week’

As expected in Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ passing attack wasn’t flashy in their 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Other than George Pickens, the wide receiver room accounted for just eight yards on two receptions. That being said, Justin Fields was able to find Pickens for some explosive plays that helped the Steelers ultimately come out on top.

Pickens finished the game with six receptions for 85 yards, including a long of 40 yards. He would have had another reception for 36 yards to put him over 100 for the day if not for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty.

Justin Fields was asked if he was encouraged that he was still able to find those deep completions to Pickens despite the conservative game plan and the extra attention given to the latter by the defense.

“I mean, yeah, of course I’m encouraged, but I’m not surprised at the same time,” Fields said in a transcript provided by the team. “I’ll take GP [George Pickens] versus anybody, to be honest with you. He’s that good a receiver and that good of a player. So of course there’s going to be times where they might double them and stuff like that. And that’s the time where guys like Pat [Freiermuth], Calvin [Austin III], Van [Jefferson] and others to step up in that position.

“But I think George is going to get the ball a good amount each and every week.”

The onus is on Fields and OC Arthur Smith to make sure they can actually accomplish that goal of getting the others involved. That wasn’t the case in Week 1.

That could be tested this Sunday against the Denver Broncos with Pickens likely to be matched up against All-Pro CB Pat Surtain II. Even with Surtain covering him, the Broncos will still likely roll safeties toward Pickens, which could make it difficult to find explosive plays downfield.

Pickens was one of the top separators of Week 1 according to Pro Football Focus. With Fields confident in their connection, I am sure they will find ways to get favorable matchups for Pickens.

The Steelers purposefully avoided the middle of the field against the Falcons due to their dynamic safety duo of Justin Simmon and Jessie Bates III. They should be able to open up the offense a bit more against the Broncos.