Report: Steelers Work Out WR/RET Jamal Agnew

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out WR Jamal Agnew Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

While Agnew is classified as a receiver, his primary value comes in the return game. A fifth-round pick out of San Diego in 2017, Agnew has 124 career punt returns and 122 kick returns under his belt. He’s found the end zone six times, four on punts and two on kicks. Among active players, his four punt return scores are tied for the lead, matching the number Tyreek Hill, Patrick Peterson, and Jakeem Grant have.

As a rookie, Agnew led the NFL, averaging 15.4 yards per punt return while he had the longest kick return of 2021, a 102-yard score. If you want a fun look-back, here’s our old 2017 scouting report we wrote on him, noting his “dynamic” abilities as a returner.

Jamal Agnew has played more wide receiver later in his career. Of his 77 receptions, 74 of them have come over the past four years. He began his career playing defensive back for the Detroit Lions before making the transition to receiver while keeping the No. 39 more commonly worn by a defensive back than offensive player.

He spent 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, averaging a healthy 10.3 yards per punt return and 26.1 yards per kick return. He displayed explosive returns in both, a 48-yarder punt return and a 53-yard kick runback. He also caught 14 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown for the Jags. His touchdown was a big one, a 65-yard score in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens late in the season.

Against the Steelers, he returned three punts for 34 yards and one kick for 27 yards. Despite playing nearly 30 offense snaps, he wasn’t targeted in the passing game.

Pittsburgh could be adding to its Rolodex of names should RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson get hurt early in the season. Still, new NFL kickoff rules require two players in the “landing zone,” and it’s not clear who would be the player opposite Patterson.

The Steelers likely worked out a host of other names along with Agnew. Once we get word, we’ll pass along those players.