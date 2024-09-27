Rapoport: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Suffered High-Ankle Sprain, Status To Be Determined

After leaving the Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 4 against the New York Giants on a cart, Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons dodged major injury but will dealing with a nagging ankle issue moving forward.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys’ 20-15 win over the Giants. Fortunately for the Cowboys, they have a mini bye of sorts due to the TNF game, giving Parsons a few extra days to recover ahead of the Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Rapoport says Parsons’s status is still to be determined.

Sources: #Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons did, in fact, suffer a high-ankle sprain in last night’s win over the #Giants. His status is to be determined. pic.twitter.com/DJlfPnt5km — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2024

That could be a huge blow to the Cowboys, who are 2-2 on the season with a defense under first-year coordinator Mike Zimmer that has largely struggled.

Through the first four games of the season, Micah Parsons has 21 pressures, including 11 in the season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns. Along with his 21 pressures, Parsons has one sack and 11 run stops.

He’s coming off a season in which he generated 103 pressures for the Cowboys and 14.0 sacks, finishing third in the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Micah Parsons leaves on a cart and Malik Nabers is in the medical tent #NFL pic.twitter.com/fk5QSrW0iA — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 27, 2024

Parsons went down late in the fourth quarter against the Giants when he was rolled up on from behind on a pass rush. He stayed down for a few minutes and then was helped to the sideline before then being carted to the locker room without his sock or cleat on, which raised concerns.

We’ll see what Parsons’s status is in the days ahead leading up to the Week 5 primetime matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers. Dallas potentially being without its star defender would be a significant blow to its chances on the road against the Black and Gold.