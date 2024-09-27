Cowboys Star LB Micah Parsons Carted Off With Leg Injury

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was carted off during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a left leg injury. Parsons went down in the fourth quarter in a serious amount of pain. He walked off the field before exiting on a cart for further evaluation.

Micah Parsons leaves on a cart and Malik Nabers is in the medical tent #NFL pic.twitter.com/fk5QSrW0iA — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 27, 2024

According to Cowboys’ beat reporter Todd Archer, Parsons got his leg rolled up on by two Giants’ players.

Micah Parsons down with left leg injury. He got rolled up by a Greg Van Roten as he rushed on center John Michael Schmitz Jr. He was able to walk to the sideline. But DeMarcus Lawrence has not come back since hurting his right foot in the third quarter. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 27, 2024

Others on scene believe it to be an ankle injury, though we’re awaiting further word.

Parsons’ injury is notable given that the Dallas Cowboys will make a trip to Acrisure Stadium and play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. It now seems possible Parsons misses that game.

One of the top defensive players in football, Parsons is considered in a similar tier as T.J. Watt. Both entered the year among the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year. In 2023, Watt finished second in voting while Parsons finished third behind winner Myles Garrett. Last year, Parsons racked up 14 sacks and one forced fumble. In 53 career games prior to Thursday night, he’s recorded 41.5 sacks.

Parsons was predicted to win the 2024 NFL DPOY by a NFL.com panel prior to the year.

Parsons finished the game with two tackles, one for a loss, against the Giants. Coming into the game, he registered 12 tackles, and one sack. Whatever time he misses will be a major loss for a Cowboys’ defense reliant on their stars to mask their inconsistent nature. As of this writing, Dallas is trying to close out a tight game over New York, leading 20-15 late in the fourth quarter.

Update: The Cowboys have closed out the win by the same score and now will hope Parsons can make it back for the Steelers game. Parsons will have a little extra time to heal but if the injury is serious, the mini-bye won’t make a difference.

UPDATE (11:46 PM): Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Parsons reportedly told teammates he’s ok and has a slight limp in the locker room.