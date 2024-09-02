Ranking Russ: How Dave And Alex View Russell Wilson Among NFL Starting QBs

On Monday’s episode of The Terrible Podcast, Dave Bryan and I ranked where Russell Wilson is among the 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the season. We worked off the top of our heads as I ran through the list of 2024 opening day starters (so Jacoby Brissett over Drake Maye in New England, even though Maye is the long-term plan).

Before we went through the list, I asked Dave where he thought he’d rank Wilson before discussing each name. Dave predicted 22nd, I predicted 20th. With that, we went through each name to find out.

Below are the quarterbacks we’d rank ahead of Russell Wilson. Important disclaimer. These names aren’t in order. We went through things by division and conference and aren’t reflective of anything other than them being ahead of Wilson.

Dave’s List

Josh Allen

Tua Tagovailoa

Aaron Rodgers

Lamar Jackson

Joe Burrow

Deshaun Watson

C.J. Stroud

Trevor Lawrence

Patrick Mahomes

Justin Herbert

Dak Prescott

Jalen Hurts

Jared Goff

Jordan Love

Kirk Cousins

Baker Mayfield

Matthew Stafford

Brock Purdy

Geno Smith

Alex’s List

Josh Allen

Tua Tagovailoa

Aaron Rodgers

Lamar Jackson

Joe Burrow

Deshaun Watson

C.J. Stroud

Anthony Richardson

Trevor Lawrence

Patrick Mahomes

Justin Herbert

Dak Prescott

Jalen Hurts

Caleb Williams

Jared Goff

Jordan Love

Kirk Cousins

Baker Mayfield

Kyler Murray

Matthew Stafford

Brock Purdy

The results? Dave has 19 quarterbacks ahead of Russell Wilson, placing him 20th. I have 21 quarterbacks ahead of him, placing him 22nd. Funny enough, an inverse of what our pre-list predictions were (on the podcast, I incorrectly tallied having both of us ranking Wilson 21st – I’m not a strong multi-tasker).

In the AFC, Dave has Wilson 11th of 16th while I have him 12th.

Here’s the quarterback Dave ranked ahead of Wilson I didn’t: Geno Smith.

And the quarterbacks I put ahead of Wilson Dave didn’t: Anthony Richardson, Caleb Williams, and Kyler Murray.

By year’s end, we’ll attempt to remember this exercise and re-rank Wilson against the starting quarterbacks. Hopefully he’s moved up both our lists. Pittsburgh can win with a 20-something-ranked quarterback, but it won’t be easy, especially in a loaded AFC where Wilson is no better than bottom-six on both of our lists.

If you’d like to make your own list, you can use Ourlads’ QB depth chart to make your own ranking. Feel free to list them in the comments below.