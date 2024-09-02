The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Full Practice Squad, WR Room Cash Spending, Ranking QB Russell Wilson & More

Season 15, Episode 18 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the full and initial practice squad that the Pittsburgh Steelers have assembled for 2024 that now includes a new International Pathway Program player.

We discuss the three veteran wide receivers now on the Steelers’ practice squad and what they bring to the table.

Alex and I discuss where the Steelers’ wide receiver room ranks in the NFL as far as cash spending goes. We also have a look back at the wide receiver room the Kansas City Chiefs had to start the 2023 regular season. We discuss what the Steelers will need to do in 2024 to win a fair share of games with their current wide receiver depth chart.

How many contract extensions, if any, will the Steelers get done this coming week? Alex addresses that subject again in this show.

As part of a fun Monday morning exercise, Alex and I attempt to rank Steelers QB Russell Wilson when it comes to the 32 quarterbacks who are poised to open the 2024 regular season as starters.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt announced on Sunday that he’s set to become a first-time father, so Alex and I quickly hit on that news during this show as well.

This 66-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

