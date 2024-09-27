Justin Fields ‘Seems Very Rejuvenated’ With Steelers, Colts ILB Says: ‘His Play Is Just Elevated’

While he hasn’t earned universal agreement yet, Justin Fields has begun to win hearts and minds with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After going 10-28 as a starter in Chicago, he is out to a 3-0 start and playing largely intelligent football. He is also probably one of the more popular players leaguewide, meaning among athletes who are rooting for his success.

That includes Indianapolis Colts ILB Zaire Franklin, whose team will host the Steelers on Sunday. Like many others around the league, both on and off the field, they see a new Justin Fields. Even if they don’t relish the thought of having to try to tackle him.

Justin Fields “definitely seems very rejuvenated”, Franklin said on Wednesday, via the team’s website. “He’s been playing really great to start off this year, just very efficient. You can tell that with the confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates, his play is just elevated”.

The Bears drafted Fields 11th overall in 2021, but they never surrounded him with a successful supporting cast. While it’s early in Pittsburgh, he is playing some of his best ball with the Steelers. And he is scrambling less than ever, making more plays off-script with his arm.

“You can just see [Fields] working through his reads, using his feet to make plays not only in the running game but also in the passing game”, Franklin said. “Obviously, they have [George] Pickens, who’s an extremely talented receiver in this league. They’ve got a tough running game. You know what comes with playing a Mike Tomlin-coached team. It’s going to be a fistfight. So, we’ve just got to be ready to go”.

In Pittsburgh more than at any point in Chicago, Justin Fields has others to throw hands for him. He has the makings of a physical, imposing offensive line in front of him with two very good backs. He has a group of tight ends more diverse than he has ever had and a wide receiver with elite talent. Plus, he has an offensive coordinator who actually understands him and is working to get the best out of him.

It’s no surprise that he is looking more comfortable as he plays, and, of course, the winning doesn’t hurt. Winning games breeds confidence and tells you that what you’re doing works. Fields went 4-26 in his first 30 starts in Chicago, and it’s hard to trust yourself with that kind of futility.

And the thing is, Fields isn’t even running the ball particularly efficiently—he’s doing damage with his arm and mind. If you knew in March that Fields would have 90 rushing yards at 3.2 yards per attempt through three games, would you have campaigned for him to start?

Of course not because elite athleticism has been the hallmark of Fields’ identity as a football player. Week by week, he is continuing to branch out beyond that perception. And that’s partly due to the team trusting him more as he proves himself. The running will come in time, but will the success above the neck stay with it?