Fowler: Justin Fields Has Graduated To Have ‘Freedom To Play Through Mistakes’

I don’t think many expected Justin Fields to get the first three, and trending toward four, starts to begin the 2024 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even more unexpected, he has the team at 3-0 with a solid chance to advance to 4-0 for just the third time since 1979.

Russell Wilson seems to be getting closer to returning to fully practicing, but Mike Tomlin told the media during his Tuesday press conference that the Steelers are proceeding with the same plan as previous weeks. Fields is likely to get the start while the team is not shutting the door completely on Wilson’s availability.

Even if Wilson is available to play, it seems unlikely they would pull Fields and risk shaking up the momentum they are building on offense.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote about the QB situation this morning via ESPN.

“The Steelers have been very happy with Justin Fields’ performance at quarterback, including the way he has executed the game plans and been able to take on more and more as the weeks have gone on,” Graziano wrote. “They believe their young group is learning how to win, and Fields looks like the starter for the foreseeable future.”

Tomlin was asked for the umpteenth time what would happen once Wilson is healthy enough to play and he once again deflected, saying there is no reason to get into that right now.

“Justin Fields continues to build momentum in Pittsburgh. When someone on the sidelines is yelling “QB1″ to him after a score, he’s in a secure spot with his 3-0 team,” Fowler wrote. “Also, my sense after asking around is that Fields might have graduated from the play-until-you-lose phase to gain the freedom to play through mistakes, within reason.”

Sounds like a teammate yells ‘QB1’ to Justin Fields after a score Sunday. Momentum certainly building for him in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/LXv03dWSkV — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 24, 2024

Fields has certainly progressed over the first three weeks. He didn’t manage to get the offense into the end zone in Week 1 but threw a touchdown pass in Week 2 and led two scoring drives in Week 3.

Through three games, he has a very impressive 73.3-completion percentage with two touchdowns, an interception, and 28 rushing attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown. He has eliminated, or at least significantly limited, many of the mistakes that plagued the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears.

Pro Football Focus has him down for zero turnover-worthy plays despite his interception in Week 3. That was a chaotic tip drill that PFF didn’t pin solely on Fields. He has also taken just six sacks. He is on pace to take 34 sacks this season, which is significantly lower than the 44 he took in 2023 and the 55 he took in 2022 with the Bears.

There haven’t been a lot of crucial errors. And, according to Fowler, he should now have the freedom to play through those mistakes if and when they do come.