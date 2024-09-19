Heyward On Steelers-Chargers Defensive Battle: ‘We Relish The Opportunity To See’ Who Is Better

When the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, it’ll be a matchup of unbeaten teams.

It will also be a matchup of two of the best defenses through the start of the 2024 NFL season. Neither team loves to give an inch when it comes to defending the run or allowing opponents into the end zone. Yes, it’s a game that could have ramifications for the playoffs in the AFC. But it’s also going to be a matter of pride for defensive players like Cam Heyward on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think there’s a competitive side where one, we’re playing their offense, but two, we gotta play their defense,” Heyward said on Thursday per the SteelersLive X/Twitter account. “Our offense has gotta play their defense as well. So we relish the opportunity to see who has the better defense on Sunday. They’re probably doing the same thing, but you’re looking for a good showing for both defenses.”

The Steelers and Chargers share some striking similarities beyond their 2-0 records. Both teams want to run the ball and dominate the game while also shutting down their opponents defensively. Each team has only allowed one passing touchdown through two games. The Steelers have four interceptions and the Chargers have two.

The defenses are even better against the run. The Steelers and the Chargers are the only two defenses in the league that haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown to start the season. These are two defensive units that have shut down opposing offenses to start the season.

It’s no surprise, either. Both defenses feature playmakers at all levels. The Steelers have Heyward, outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, CB Joey Porter Jr., and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is all too aware of the talent level the Steelers have on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers have pass rushers in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack (and former Steelers OLB Bud Dupree), DT Poona Ford (who has an interception and two passes knocked down), and S Derwin James.

There is potential for plenty of big hits and game-changing plays made by both defenses. Heyward is looking forward to proving that the Steelers are the best defense in the league. He’s also aware the Chargers want to do the same.