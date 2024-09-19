Steelers-Chargers A Battle Of Wills, Says Hoke: ‘Same Kind Of Identity, Same Kind Of Personality’

The Pittsburgh Steelers will finally play a home game Sunday afternoon when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of the unbeaten. Both teams enter the contest at 2-0. And the records aren’t the only similarity between the two squads.

The Steelers lead the league in rushing attempts with 77. The Chargers aren’t far behind with 71, sixth-most in the league. Defensively, you won’t find two teams much better. Both teams have only allowed one passing touchdown and they are the only two teams not to allow a rushing touchdown to start the season.

It’s these similarities that make their Sunday matchup so intriguing. And it makes the Steelers’ home opener a great litmus test for where they are to start the season.

“Are we as good as everybody thinks they are?” former Steelers DL Chris Hoke said on the Joe Starkey Show Thursday. Because you look at the Chargers right now, again, I talk about identity. Same kind of identity, same kind of personality. They’ve dominated the first two games against inferior opponents. We’ve dominated the first two games against inferior opponents. I think the Chargers are gonna try to impose their will and they’re gonna run the ball. And the Steelers are gonna do the same thing. And so we’re gonna see really who’s better defensively to stop that run.”

If you look at the first two weeks of the season, the Steelers’ run defense has been slightly better than the Chargers’. The Steelers have faced 41 rushing attempts and allowed only 3.7 yards per carry. The Chargers have defended 40 runs and allowed 4.0 yards per carry. The longest run allowed by the Steelers is 16 yards while the Chargers have allowed one run of at least 20 yards (23 yards).

Offensively, the Chargers have been more effective running the ball. Despite the Steelers having more attempts, the Chargers have outgained the Steelers on a per-carry basis by two whole yards (5.6 to 3.6). The Chargers are top five in the league in terms of yards per carry while the Steelers are bottom five. The Steelers have not found the end zone on the ground and the Chargers have two rushing touchdowns.

So just how well the Steelers are able to slow the Chargers’ rushing attack will be a big factor in Sunday’s outcome. But make no mistake, these two teams are showing that they are built with a similar mentality. Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins is familiar with the Steelers from his time in Baltimore, and he knows that this is going to be a physical battle. Both teams will look to control the game by running the ball and shutting down the opposing offense. That’s what makes this game so intriguing. It’s also an important one as this is a conference matchup. It could factor into the playoff picture late in the season.