Dulac: Russell Wilson Not Ruled Out Yet, But ‘Chances Are Very Slim’ For Season Opener

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback watch began on Thursday with everybody on high alert for an update on the status of intended starter Russell Wilson.

He told the media his calf felt funny during Thursday’s practice, which resulted in him being limited for the final two sessions of the week and being labeled questionable for the season opener.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac gave an update via X this evening, now just hours before the game.

“Russell Wilson still holding out hope he can play vs Falcons, though chances are very slim, per sources,” Dulac wrote. “Another treatment tonight and tomorrow AM. He has not been ruled out…yet.”

This is in line with what we have heard yesterday evening and earlier today from various national reporters around the league. Wilson was supposed to have a chance to show his readiness during a walk-through practice this morning. He ended up traveling with the team to Atlanta, so he must have done just enough to warrant another look tomorrow morning.

Wilson mentioned on Friday after practice that a pre-game evaluation could determine if he is able to play.

Given how the Steelers handled the same injury during training camp—with an abundance of caution—it is feeling less and less likely that he is ultimately cleared to play by the team medical staff and Mike Tomlin. The initial injury happened on July 24th, well over a month ago at this point. He was pushing a sled during the team conditioning test. Though he told the media he would have been practicing right away if it were up to him, the Steelers clearly made the right move attempting to let him heal. Though apparently the 43 days between injuries wasn’t enough.

With Wilson unlikely to play, Justin Fields will be taking the field with the starting offense. This has been a months-long debate dating back to when both quarterbacks were acquired in March. Wilson was named the starter, but Fields may get the Week 1 starting nod afterall. Just not the way that many expected.

Fields has probably worked with the first-team offense more than Wilson has at this point, so that part of it isn’t a big concern. But Fields did struggle in his preseason appearances with the starting group.

The final word on Wilson’s availability will likely come 90 minutes before the game when the inactive list is required to be submitted by both teams.