Steelers’ Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Russell Wilson Questionable, Three Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week. The most notable name on the list is QB Russell Wilson. Per the team, Wilson is officially questionable with the calf injury he sustained during Thursday’s practice. He was a limited participant during Friday’s session.

Ruled out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta are OG Isaac Seumalo, DL Logan Lee, and WR Roman Wilson.

No other players have game statuses. CB Cory Trice Jr., TE Darnell Washington, RB Jaylen Warren, and OT Troy Fautanu all fully practiced and will play against the Falcons.

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

FP

CB Cory Trice Jr. (groin)

TE Darnell Washington (knee)

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring)

OT Troy Fautanu (knee)

Limited

QB Russell Wilson (calf)

WR Roman Wilson (knee)

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec)

DL Logan Lee (calf)

Russell Wilson aggravated the same calf he injured during the conditioning test ahead of the Steelers’ first training camp practice. With the benefit of having time, the team carefully brought Wilson back over the course of the summer, the nine-time Pro Bowler missing the preseason opener and not practicing in full until the final three days in Latrobe. Wilson played in the second and third preseason games and didn’t look limited by the calf, though he was often under siege and did little scrambling. Wilson reportedly sustained the calf injury during Thursday’s practice and didn’t work in the team period.

Wilson told reporters Friday he’s doing everything he can to start and hopes to play this weekend. But his status seems truly up in the air. If he can’t play, Justin Fields will get the nod at QB with Kyle Allen serving as the No. 2.

Warren, Trice, and Fautanu are all expected to dress in this game. Warren will work in a committee with RB Najee Harris and should handle third-down duties. He could also be used as a kick returner opposite Cordarrelle Patterson. Trice will serve as backup outside cornerback depth and potentially in dime packages. Fautanu is recovering from an MCL sprain suffered in the preseason opener. While he’s healthy enough to play, it’s likely he’ll begin the year on the bench with Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and Broderick Jones at right tackle.

Roman Wilson has been working his way back since injuring his ankle in late July but has been unable to return to a full practice. Lee was hurt prior to the preseason finale and did not practice this week.

Seumalo was ruled out by Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday’s press conference. While he won’t play this weekend, Tomlin hasn’t ruled him out for the Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos though media reports indicate a return later this month is more likely.

Should Pittsburgh make any of its two practice squad elevations or any other roster moves, they would occur before Saturday at 4 PM/ET.

Pittsburgh and Atlanta kick off Sunday at 1 PM/ET.