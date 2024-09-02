Diontae Johnson Believes He’s ‘Misunderstood,’ Not A Diva

Though never confirmed by the team, it felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers traded away WR Diontae Johnson for attitude and locker room reasons. Johnson’s adamant he didn’t request a trade and the Steelers only made themselves weaker by dealing Johnson, never truly filling his spot the rest of the offseason. Now a Carolina Panther, Johnson is pushing back on the notion he’s a problem.

When Fox Sports’ Sheena Quick asked Johnson to share something the league doesn’t know about him, Johnson downplayed the media narratives.

“People say I’m a diva,” he told Quick. “And my attitude is up and down. Sometimes, players get misunderstood.”

I asked #Panthers WR Diontae Johnson if there’s anything he wants to clear up going into this season. “I feel like people say I’m a diva and my attitude is up and down. It’s just sometimes players get misunderstood.” pic.twitter.com/qxSbmY4Hxf — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 2, 2024

Johnson was certainly accused of such during his Steelers career. When the offense struggled, Johnson’s body language was often poor. Following a loss to the Cleveland Browns, he reportedly got into a verbal altercation with teammates and chirped at Steelers’ coaches. There were also low-effort moments including not attacking the ball (or at least the ensuing recovery) against the Cincinnati Bengals to loafing after interceptions.

Immediately after the Steelers’ postseason ended, Mike Tomlin said the locker room culture would be examined and, if needed, changes would occur. Two months later, Diontae Johnson was traded to the Panthers for CB Donte Jackson, who had also worn out his welcome in Carolina.

Starting fresh with his new team, Johnson wants to change a Panthers’ culture that’s soured after six straight seasons missing the playoffs.

“I just want to show that I’m a great player,” Johnson said. “Great attitude. Come with good energy each day, big smile on my face. Helping the guys get better around me.”

Johnson enters as the No. 1 receiver in Dave Canales’ new-look offense. Carolina spent much of its offseason upgrading its receivers, adding Johnson and trading up to draft South Carolina’s Xavier Legette in the first round. All in an effort to help former first overall pick Bryce Young, laboring after a tough rookie year. Unless the Panthers can make a Houston Texans-esque turnaround, Johnson’s patience and current optimism could be tested.