Depot After Dark: Ricky Pearsall Released From Hospital, Steelers Gave Tank Dell Confidence, Russell Wilson Hype Video

RICKY PEARSALL RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

First-round receiver Ricky Pearsall was injured with a gunshot wound last night after an attempted robbert. We covered the situation yesterday, but it sounds like everything was best-case scenario, all things considered. His mother shared a statement on social media, passed along by Adam Schefter on X, that announced he was released from the hospital. The bullet missed all vitals.

Ricky Pearsall’s mother said in a social media post Sunday that the bullet exited out her son’s back and missed his vital organs, adding that he is “extremely lucky.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall was released today from the hosptial. Statement from the team: pic.twitter.com/GoOQssFoqI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

STEELERS GAVE TANK DELL CONFIDENCE

A similar story played out last year when then rookie QB C.J. Stroud had his big breakout performance against the Steelers in Week 4. His 306 passing yards and two touchdowns gave him the confidence he needed to propel him to a record-breaking rookie season.

Tank Dell felt something similar with his touchdown catch in the preseason game this year.

After suffering a gunshot wound earlier in the offseason, Dell told Ryan Clark via The Pivot Podcast that his preseason touchdown was a sign of good things to come.

Tank Dell hadn’t caught a ball from @CJ7STROUD in game in over 200 days. The second year wide out said it felt good to get in the end zone, but knows it doesn’t “count”. Still, @Tankdell4 feels that his TD vs the @steelers in the preseason opener was a sign of good things to… pic.twitter.com/FMz4xmcJD2 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 1, 2024

RUSSELL WILSON HYPE VIDEO

There’s nothing like a good hype video right before the start of a season. Russell Wilson has a long history of hype videos with his previous teams. He had some legendary ones with the Seattle Seahawks back in the day. He shared one today via social media titled “One week.”