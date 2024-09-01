Report: 49ers 1st Round Pick WR Ricky Pearsall Shot In Robbery

San Francisco 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot during a robbery at Union Square in San Francisco, according to KGO-TV reporter Dion Lim.

BREAKING: multiple sources confirm to me Ricky Pearsall, 1st round draft pick for the 49ers shot in robbery incident in Union Square. More to come… #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/qSDnjScgP7 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 31, 2024

Details about the incident are currently unknown, though ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news through his Twitter feed.

49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall was shot today in San Francisco, as @DionLimTV reported. pic.twitter.com/2Z7DFRJHub — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2024

San Francisco drafted Pearsall with the 31st pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He battled a shoulder injury throughout training camp. Adding Pearsall was believed to be a nod to the future had the 49ers traded away Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers or when they potentially move WR Deebo Samuel after this offseason.

According to the ABC News 7 website, it appears to have been a double shooting that took place just before 4 PM/local time.

UPDATE (8:11 PM) According to reporter Gia Vang, Pearsall is in stable condition. The suspect is in custody.

BREAKING: 49ers Ricky Pearsall has been shot in Union Square in an attempted robbery. According to Sup. Peskin's office, the suspect is in custody and Ricky is in stable condition. His office has been in touch with Central Command. More to come. @nbcbayarea — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 31, 2024

Pittsburgh showed plenty of interest in Ricky Pearsall this offseason, scouting him heavily as they searched for a wide receiver in April’s draft. That included a pre-draft visit while The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said the Steelers were doing their homework on him as a potential Day Two selection.

They’ve met multiple times with Ricky Pearsall from Florida,” Brugler said of the team’s interactions with Pearsall.

In an interview with Kay Adams, Pearsall said he enjoyed his meeting with the Steelers.

“It was very laid back. It was definitely a change from my other 30 visits,” he told Adams. “It was refreshing to see coaches like that. They’re both really good dudes, really good coaches, and I’d be really excited to be able to play [for] them,

Ultimately, Pearsall was taken in the Top 32. The Steelers waited and selected Michigan WR Roman Wilson in the third round, a player with a similar playing style as Pearsall.

We’ll update this story when there is more clarity.

Pearsall is the second NFL receiver shot this season. Houston Texans WR Tank Dell was shot in the leg earlier this year, though he made a recovery and played in the preseason, catching a touchdown pass against the Steelers. There was also a mass shooting incident during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in February and though no Chiefs’ players were hit, there were 33 injured, including one death.