Announcers Revealed For Steelers-Colts Week 4 Game

Announcers for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts were revealed by CBS Thursday. Those tuning into the game will hear Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, and Aditi Kinkhabwala for the 1 PM/EST kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

CBS announced the news in a Week 3 press packet that teased a pre-game interview Sunday between J.J. and T.J. Watt.

NFL ON CBS: WEEK 3 RUNDOWN Steelers host Chargers; Texans take on Vikings T.J. Watt chats with JJ live from the field on THE NFL TODAY pic.twitter.com/WqDCg9dGKp — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 19, 2024

The broadcast team for the Week 3 game was announced in July. Pittsburgh will get the ‘A’ team this weekend for its home opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

Dedes and company are considered fifth on the CBS depth chart. It’s the second time this season that crew will call a Steelers game, commentating on the team’s Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos.

Dedes has served as a CBS announcer since 2010. His professional broadcasting career dates back to 2001. He’s worn a variety of hats from studio host to voiceover work to play-by-play for the NFL.

Archuleta spent seven years in the NFL playing safety, the bulk of that time coming with the St. Louis Rams. After his playing career ended in 2008, he made the move into broadcasting. Starting in 2012, he worked as an analyst for the Pac-12. Archuleta joined CBS in 2013. This is his first year working with Dedes.

Kinkhabwala is a well-known name to Steelers fans after spending recent years covering the AFC North. A regular on 93.7 The Fan, she spent a decade with the NFL Network.

The Steelers and Colts have squared off 34 times, including the playoffs, throughout their history. Pittsburgh has a strong track record, winning 27 of those matchups. Mike Tomlin is 8-2 against the Colts and 4-1 versus them on the road. The Colts won their most recent matchup, running all over the Steelers in a 30-13 victory last season.

Heading into Week 3, Pittsburgh is among the unbeatens at 2-0. Indianapolis is searching for its first win after two tough losses to the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. The Colts will take on the Chicago Bears this weekend.