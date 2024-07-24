Announcers Revealed For Steelers’ Week 2 And Week 3 Contests

We know who will be on the call for two of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first three games of the 2024 season. As announced by the CBS Sports Public Relations account Wednesday morning, announcers for team’s Week 2 contest against the Denver Broncos and Week 3 home opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers were revealed.

Per the account, Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties for the Week 2 road game in Denver. Adam Archuleta will provide color commentary while Aditi Kinkhabwala will handle sideline reporting. In Week 3, the A-team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will cover the Steelers-Chargers contest.

Game Announcers for Week 2 pic.twitter.com/3pfHFdz5nT — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) July 24, 2024

Game Announcers for Week 3 pic.twitter.com/kzn7IAyK7b — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) July 24, 2024

While the Steelers-Broncos Week 2 game will carry the top storyline of QB Russell Wilson’s return to Denver, the top crew of Nantz and company will understandably be covering the marquee Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs matchup that weekend.

Pittsburgh will look to get off to a hot start to its season. Facing a tough end to its schedule, including playing all six AFC North games the final eight weeks, being able to win the “easy” part of the schedule will be important. Still, the first month of the season is no cakewalk. The Broncos on the road is a place the Steelers don’t typically win while the Chargers have rebuilt their foundation under Jim Harbaugh. Pittsburgh will then travel to Indianapolis in Week 4 to face a Colts team with a healthy QB Anthony Richardson before hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Slow starts have been a theme of recent Steelers seasons. Since 2018, only once has Pittsburgh been better than .500 over its first four games of the year. That came in 2020 when the team started 11-0.

Announcers for the Steelers’ Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons haven’t been announced. That game will air on FOX, which hasn’t revealed its full announcing crew yet. We know Tom Brady won’t be on the call for that. He’ll be working the Cleveland Browns-Dallas Cowboys game instead. Still, with two other FOX games on tap in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 16 versus the Baltimore Ravens, it’s logical Brady calls one of them.