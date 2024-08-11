Zach Frazier To Get ‘Increased Workload’ Leading Up To Second Preseason Game

The first preseason game is an opportunity for players to get their feet wet in stadiums as they continue to gear up for the regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers had their first preseason game on Friday, and it was defined by sloppy play more than anything. After C Nate Herbig was a part of two botched quarterback-center exchanges with Justin Fields, Zach Frazier checked into the game on the third drive and ended up playing 39 snaps.

Most importantly he didn’t have any botched snaps. He also probably had the single-best performance of the Steelers rookies on Friday. His strength was on full display, and he was a steady presence in the middle of the offensive line. According to Mike Tomlin, Frazier’s performance warrants an increased workload leading up to the second preseason game.

“He’s one of the guys that I’m talking about. He was in the stadium on Friday. He’s got that in-stadium exposure and so it’s reasonable to expect him to be significantly better,” Tomlin said in a video posted on the Steelers’ website. “This week we’re gonna position him to do so with an increased workload.”

Tomlin mentioned this same concept of expecting improvements for all of the rookies and young players who got reps against the Houston Texans. But it is a little more interesting in Frazier’s case. The guy ahead of him on the depth chart was a part of two big negative plays that defined the day for the Steelers. This creates an opportunity for him to gain ground in the competition.

Frazier was drafted in the second round, and many have suggested he will ultimately win the Week 1 starting job over Herbig. An increased workload this week will be the next step on Frazier’s path to becoming a starter. Of the Steelers’ rookies, Frazier posted by far the best overall grade from Pro Football Focus with a 73.5. He was solid blocking for both the run and the pass.

This reach block was particularly impressive from my first watch through the coaches’ film. He managed to reach the 2-tech defensive tackle and get his body all the way around to seal him off from the side of the run. He was able to accomplish this with good technique and his impressive latch strength. Arthur Smith’s run scheme is going to call for a lot of these reach blocks, so it is encouraging to see Frazier execute it perfectly here.

With Troy Fautanu injured for what could be the rest of the preseason, Frazier could end up being the only rookie starter on the offensive line to open the season. If he is truly able to make “significant improvements” as Tomlin suggested, he would be positioned very well to do so.

Tomlin’s plan seems to be in line with what happened during today’s practice, too. Alex Kozora reported during practice that Frazier was mixing in with the first-team unit during the team period.