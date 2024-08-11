Rookie Report – Preseason Week 1 – Steelers Vs. Texans

With the first preseason game in the books, it’s time to take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 draft class and gauge their performance. The Steelers fell to the Houston Texans 20-12 in this game, but that is less important than looking at individual performances in the preseason. So this post doesn’t get too long, I am focusing only on the draft picks and including undrafted CB Beanie Bishop Jr. since he was listed as the starter on the initial depth chart.

Preseason Week 1 – Versus Texans

OT Troy Fautanu

Snaps: 25 on offense

PFF Grades: 63.7 overall, 53.9 pass block, 66.3 run block

Fautanu didn’t enter the game until the third offensive drive but got to go against DE Danielle Hunter for one drive before he checked out of the game. Fautanu likely would have played another two or three drives, but he reportedly sustained a minor MCL sprain and didn’t play at all in the second half.

His performance was up and down with one sack and two total pressures allowed, but he did show the ability to move and block in space. The sack allowed was against Danielle Hunter, who had 16.5 sacks last season. Not a huge concern there, but he was beaten around the edge. A good welcome-to-the-NFL moment for him as he adjusts to the athleticism of NFL pass rushers.

Here is the rep where he pulled to the right and laid down a nice block. It was a nice play, and one that is littered throughout his college tape. But there are still some technique things to clean up. He probably could have been flagged for hands to the face.

C Zach Frazier

Snaps: 39 on offense

PFF Grades: 73.5 overall, 73.0 pass block, 72.2 run block

Frazier had the strongest performance of the rookies. After the first two drives that were marked by botched snaps from Nate Herbig to Justin Fields, Frazier checked in and stabilized the offense.

As a pass blocker, he showed off his strong base and even stronger latch strength. One rep, against nine-year veteran Mario Edwards, he latched onto his chest plate and Edwards was left with no answers. That grip strength can neutralize a lot of moves that defensive tackles use on him, like it did in the clip below.

As a run blocker, Frazier showed that he can create displacement and move defenders off the line of scrimmage. We knew he could do this from his college tape, but even more encouraging to me were some of the reach blocks he executed. This wide-zone run scheme will require him to do this a lot. On this play, he reaches a 2-tech defensive tackle. Once again, he landed his punch well and latched on, allowing him to swivel his body and seal off the defender.

WR Roman Wilson

Snaps: OUT – Injury

PFF Grades: N/A

Wilson’s ankle injury held him out, but he shed the boot and the brace and seems to be walking around just fine at practice. We will see if he gets worked back in before the next preseason game, but we might have to wait for the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions to make his Steelers debut.

ILB Payton Wilson

Snaps: 44 on defense, 13 on special teams

PFF Grades: 52.5 overall, 70.5 run defense, 38.6 tackling, 42.1 coverage

No Steeler played more snaps than Wilson on Friday. With Patrick Queen being held out of the game, Wilson started and played well into the second half. It wasn’t a perfect game, but he jumped off the screen. It seemed like every defensive play he was in the frame of the broadcast and near the ball carrier. He led the team with seven total tackles, five solo tackles, and a tackle for loss. But he also missed two tackles.

His speed was evident, and he showed a great ability to navigate traffic to penetrate through blocks and make tackles. His tackle for loss, which came against the Texans’ starting offense, was his most impressive play.

OG Mason McCormick

Snaps: 33 on offense

PFF Grades: 48.8 overall, 58.2 pass block, 48.4 run block

As a pass blocker, McCormick showed off his mobility and mirrored movements really well to cut off any counter moves inside or out. There were a couple plays where he gave up his chest and struggled against the bull rush. He gets caught with too high of pad level at times, which limits his ability to anchor.

As a run blocker, McCormick wasn’t able to create a ton of push off the line of scrimmage. Again, pad level has something to do with that. He did show the ability to move out in space and climb to the second level to block linebackers or box safeties. He did a nice job climbing with good body control to fit into blocks at the second level.

My favorite rep of his came on his second play of the game when he was playing against some of the starters still. Edwards was attempting a bull rush and McCormick chopped both of his arms down to take advantage of his center of gravity being too far out ahead. This made him stumble and Zach Frazier finished off Edwards with a nice pop.

DL Logan Lee

Snaps: 24 on defense, 6 on special teams

PFF Grades: 52.4 overall, 53.8 run defense, 66.8 tackling, 54.9 pass rush, 60.0 coverage

Lee was aligned all across the defensive front in this game including 0-tech as a nose tackle. The one major thing that stuck out to me was his inability to keep his feet. I saw him fall to the turf at least four times. Sometimes it was late in the play when he was far from the action, but he has to be able to keep his feet first and foremost.

The play below is a great example. He actually did a nice job shedding the block and filling the gap, but he lost his feet and took himself out of the play. That would have been his best play of the game if not for the stumble.

Lee did an okay job at anchoring when he played nose tackle. He kept good pad level and a powerful, wide base to absorb contact and stay at the line of scrimmage. He had one total tackle in the game.

DB Ryan Watts

Snaps: 33 on defense, 9 on special teams

PFF Grades: 65.9 overall, 71.0 run defense, 81.7 tackling, 59.3 coverage

Watts played primarily corner in college but has been transitioning to more of a box safety or slot role so far with the Steelers. He logged four total tackles, including three solo. His tackling and run support were the best parts of his game on Friday. Nothing really notable to talk about in coverage, but there is an alternate universe where he had three interceptions in the game. Two tip drills when he was in the area, and one ball that he dove for and nearly intercepted.

Watts’ best play was an open-field tackle against TE Cade Stover. He showed his closing speed and demonstrated great form to wrap up and bring him down. Those tackles in space can be tricky, especially against 6-4, 251-pound tight ends.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Snaps: 20 on defense, 6 on special teams

PFF Grades: 51.5 overall, 63.1 run defense, 79.7 tackling, 51.6 pass rush, 51.2 coverage

Bishop was the only Steelers rookie to be listed as a starter on the initial depth chart, though Payton Wilson also started the preseason game with Patrick Queen sitting out. There were a couple times he was beat in coverage and was up and down with his play in that area. He did have a nice day against the run and showed that his 5091, 180-pound frame won’t hinder his ability to play physical and finish tackles.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told the media that Bishop is right in the mix for the starting slot corner job and pointed to the play below as an example of his physicality. He blitzed from just outside the camera frame on the right, split two blockers, and got just enough of the running back’s legs to secure the tackle. Run support is critical for slot corners since they are closer to the middle of the field. A solid first showing for Bishop in that area.