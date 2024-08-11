Should 2024 Be A Redshirt Year For Rookie OG Mason McCormick?

The Pittsburgh Steelers put a strong emphasis on the trenches during the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting three offensive linemen as well as a defensive lineman and a linebacker with five of their first six picks. The first two offensive linemen they selected, OT Troy Fautanu and C Zach Frazier, are expected to contribute immediately this season. Frazier is expected to be the team’s Day 1 starting center while Fautanu is battling incumbent Dan Moore Jr. for the starting tackle spot opposite of Broderick Jones.

Pittsburgh’s third drafted offensive lineman, OG Mason McCormick, is in a different spot. A fourth-round pick out of South Dakota State, McCormick, 24, is as experienced as they come, having played in 70 games in college. Still, McCormick played against FCS competition throughout his career and is a rookie who needs to work on developing various aspects of his games like pass protection as well as blocking in space.

McCormick has been showing signs of progression during training camp, displaying better mobility than most saw from him coming out of South Dakota State while receiving praise from HC Mike Tomlin for his quick adjustment from college ball to the pros.

As things sit on the interior of the offensive line, Frazier and IOL Nate Herbig are splitting reps at center. Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels are holding down the two starting guard spots with McCormick and Spencer Anderson behind them. Frazier has been behind Herbig, but opportunities should continue to come for Frazier, and if he earns the starting job, it would put Herbig back into a reserve role.

Herbig is likely the first man up at either center or guard should one of the starters go down with an injury. This puts McCormick in a situation where he may struggle to see notable playing time in 2024, which may be his rookie season, but he is showing that he may be able to contribute sooner rather than later. Age is also a factor as McCormick will be 25 to start his second season, making him an older player getting his first real NFL exposure.

Unless an injury occurs or Herbig holds off Frazier at center, McCormick will likely be fourth on the depth chart at guard. There is an outside chance that Daniels could get dealt entering the final year of his deal should Pittsburgh feel confident in its interior offensive line depth. The Steelers also reportedly informed Daniels that they won’t be extending his contract after the season. However, a trade of Daniels is probably unlikely, meaning that McCormick will likely not be competing for his spot as a starter until 2025.

The preseason and the rest of training camp will be an indication of how much Pittsburgh likes McCormick based on his play in practices and in-stadiums. Should he continue to impress, he may put pressure on Pittsburgh to move him up the depth chart as the first man in should an injury occur. Perhaps Pittsburgh could get a trade package to acquire a wide receiver like Brandon Aiyuk with Daniels included in the package, but the team would need to have the utmost confidence in McCormick and the likes of Herbig and Anderson to move on from an established starter.