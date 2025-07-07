Steelers OL Outside Of PFF’s Top 20 Entering Training Camp: ‘Young Players Will Need To Step Up’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invested a lot into their offensive line under GM Omar Khan in recent years. Now it’s time for those investments to pay off.
The young pieces in the trenches, like Broderick Jones, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu, all need to take a step forward during the 2025 season and begin to fulfill their potential.
Doing so could help turn the Steelers from an average team into a legitimate contender. For now, though, the Steelers’ offensive line under position coach Pat Meyer is ranked outside of the Pro Football Focus’ top 20 entering training camp.
The Steelers landed at No. 21 overall, behind teams like the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs but just ahead of the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.
“One of the NFL’s youngest offensive lines will be protecting one of the NFL’s oldest starting quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers,” PFF writes regarding the Steelers offensive line. “Three starters are entering Year 2, while left tackle Broderick Jones will play his third NFL season. Center Zach Frazier has already proven himself in the NFL, ranking fifth among all centers in 2024 with a 77.9 PFF overall grade, but the other young players will need to step up in 2025.”
Having Zach Frazier in the middle to anchor everything up front is a great starting point for the Steelers. He’s coming off a terrific rookie season in which he won the Joe Greene Award as the Steelers’ best rookie and earned first-team All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America.
He was also one of the best pass-protecting offensive linemen in the NFL last season, so expectations entering Year 2 are sky-high. Frazier looks like the next Steelers great at the center position.
At the tackles, Jones and Fautanu have a lot riding on them. With Jones flipping back over to left tackle and Fautanu grabbing hold of the right tackle spot, the Steelers have two first-round picks at the bookend tackles. They need to play like it — and fast. The Steelers’ offensive line will go as Jones and Fautanu do at the tackle positions.
If Jones can fulfill his potential at left tackle, the Steelers will be just fine. Fautanu needs to prove he can stay healthy and build off a very strong summer entering his rookie season before being lost for the year.
Right guard Mason McCormick enters Year 2 as the starter at right guard. He’ll have to learn how to play with Fautanu at right tackle, but there’s a great deal of familiarity with Frazier at center, and in his second lap around the track McCormick should be better prepared physically to tap into his talents.
Isaac Seumalo at left guard is the one that nobody is really worried about, nor should they be. He’s as steady as they come and is a rock-solid leader for the group. He’ll have to adjust to a new left tackle in Jones after two years playing with Dan Moore Jr., but Seumalo has so much experience. Nothing should faze him.
So much rides on this group, and rightfully so. If they can protect Aaron Rodgers in the passing game and help establish a good running game, the Steelers’ offense should be rather solid. That can help give the team great balance in 2025 and get Pittsburgh back to being a legitimate contender.