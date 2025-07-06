90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Ryan McCollum, Mason McCormick, Cameron McCutcheon

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June, and next up is the team’s annual training camp, which will get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of that, we will preview the team’s offseason roster, three players at a time. This Steelers roster preview, which includes an outlook for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow. This series figures to exceed 90 players as the team can carry 91 players during the offseason due to the allowance of one international player designation.

The next three players we will preview ahead of the Steelers’ 2025 training camp are Ryan McCollum, Mason McCormick, and Cameron McCutcheon.

C Ryan McCollum: Not surprisingly, the Steelers tendered McCollum as an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason and he ultimately signed that one-year contract. With McCollum now back under contract, he is expected to open up this year’s training camp as the team’s backup center behind starter Zach Frazier, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Steelers.

Last season, McCollum, who has been a member of the Steelers in some capacity since 2022, logged 153 offensive snaps and 68 more on special teams. He started two games at center for the Steelers during the 2024 regular season due to Frazier missing those contests with an ankle injury. McCollum did not play on offense any after Frazier returned to action after the team’s Week 9 bye.

McCollum logged one snap as an inline tight end during the 2024 regular season and that play did not go well for him. In his playing time last season at center, McCollum was merely an average player overall in both the run blocking and pass protecting departments. The Steelers did, however, still win both of those games that he started at center.

When it comes to penalties in 2024 for McCollum, he had just two of those. One was for holding while another was for a false start. His Pro Football Focus grade on offense was just 50.3. He did not allow a sack in 2024 but was charged with four total pressures.

Outlook: Ahead of the Steelers reporting to training camp later this summer, McCollum seems to be the only real viable backup center option that the team has under contract right now. The Steelers appear to trust him in that role, and they also seem to like that he is position versatile as well as he can play both guard spots in a pinch.

Obviously, the Steelers hope that Frazier will not miss any playing time in his second NFL season. Frazier accomplishing that feat should keep McCollum off the field quite a bit more. The Steelers swing guard option for the 2025 season appears to be Spencer Anderson at this point of the offseason. In short, McCollum is not likely to play much outside of some special teams snaps throughout the 2025 season, barring injuries.

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers ultimately add another veteran center option later this summer to push McCollum for his backup job. Personally, I think they should do that. For now, however, McCollum seems like a virtual lock to make the Steelers 53-man roster after the preseason ends.

G Mason McCormick: After being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State by the Steelers, McCormick wound up seeing a considerable amount of playing time at right guard for the team as a rookie. After failing to log any offensive snaps in the Steelers first two regular season games of the 2024 season, McCormick was thrust into the right guard position following starting G James Daniels going down with a season-ending injury.

In total, McCormick started 15 games for the Steelers in 2024 with most of those coming at right guard. He logged most of his early season playing time at left guard, the position he played the most during his college career. In total, McCormick logged 939 regular season snaps on offense and 72 more on special teams in 2024. He was unable to play in the team’s lone playoff contest due to a hand injury, however.

McCormick’s rookie season was full of up and down performances overall and as both a run blocker and pass protector. He was charged by Pro Football Focus with allowing two sacks in 2024 and 21 total pressures. He was penalized just twice as a rookie, however, once for holding and once for a false start. His overall offensive grade from PFF for 2024 was just 57.7.

McCormick’s best game during his 2024 rookie season came in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Outlook: Overall, the outlook for McCormick heading into his second NFL season is a positive one and mostly because of him being able to play a ton as a rookie. It is important to remember that he was mostly used at left guard during his long college career so playing right guard for most of his rookie season probably took some adjusting to. Additionally, McCormick did not seem to mesh overly well with T Broderick Jones logging a lot of 2024 playing time next to him on the right side of the offensive line.

McCormick figures to be the Steelers starting right guard right out of the chute this season. He should also have a new right-side counterpart in T Troy Fautanu, who missed most of his 2024 rookie season due to a knee injury. It will be exciting to see those two 2024 draft picks play next to each other throughout the 2025 season.

McCormick, along with the other members of the Steelers 2025 offensive line, need to take a huge step forward as a unit this season and especially when it comes to the run blocking phase of the game. It shouldn’t be surprising to see McCormick doing his part in 2025 to help that goal come to fruition. He should be expected to grade out much better as a run blocker and pass protector in 2025. If he doesn’t, his future as a starting guard in the NFL might come into question next offseason.

CB Cameron McCutcheon: Originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina, McCutcheon was signed by the Steelers in January. McCutcheon had previously spent most of the 2023 season on the Rams’ practice squad. He was not added by a team throughout the 2024 season and has yet to play in an NFL game.

In his two seasons at Western Carolina, McCutcheon played in 22 games and mostly as an outside cornerback. He registered 79 total tackles in those two seasons, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He also played a little bit on special teams in his final two college seasons.

During the 2023 pre-draft process, McCutcheon measured in at 6010, 204-pounds with 33-inch arms and 8 5/8-inch hands. He ran his 40-yard-dash at his pro day in 4.57-seconds and posted a short-shuttle time of 4.27-econds to go along with a three-cone time of 6.89-seconds. He also did 12 reps on the bench and posted a vertical jump of 35-inches and a broad jump of 10’5″.

Outlook: Outside of his overall speed and 40-yard-dash time, McCutcheon has great measurables when it comes to a developmental cornerback. His RAS score as a free safety isn’t too bad, either.

Unless he was injured in 2024, it’s a bit discouraging that McCutcheon could not at least find himself a spot on a team’s practice squad last year. The Steelers had previously brought him in for a tryout before signing him, so they have had some level of interest in McCutcheon for at least a little while.

Will the Steelers view McCutcheon as a cornerback or a free safety this summer during training camp? He obviously did not play much at safety during college, so cornerback seems like his most likely position.

Regardless of which position or positions that McCutcheon winds up playing during training camp this summer, he’ll have an extremely tough task when it comes to his chances of making the Steelers 53-man roster. His path to a practice squad spot could be a tough one as well. He will obviously need to be a standout on special teams throughout training camp and the preseason to increase his chances of staying in Pittsburgh once the regular season gets underway. Sticking on the roster throughout training camp will be a chore for him.

