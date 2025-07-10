Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Interior Offensive Line

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the interior offensive line group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Total Positional Figure: 8

Additions: 2

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Isaac Seumalo: Seumalo is the grizzled veteran of the Steelers’ interior offensive line. The question is, now in the last year of his deal, how much longer he will play. If he holds up another year, I imagine they will want to re-sign him.

Zach Frazier: Pittsburgh sought out the “next great Steelers center” last offseason, and Zach Frazier, the new anchor of the interior offensive line, may be that. At least, that’s what some beat writers think, predicting a bevy of Pro Bowls coming his way.

Mason McCormick: By now, it seems the Steelers have no intention of shaking up the interior offensive line. If they meant to challenge Mason McCormick at right guard, they would have done so by now. He showed enough last year that they feel comfortable moving forward with him as an uncontested starter.

Ryan McCollum: Thanks to Nate Herbig’s injury, McCollum showed the Steelers he is a valuable reserve interior offensive lineman, particularly at center. He started two games there last year, and the offense moved the ball efficiently.

Spencer Anderson: Anderson opened last season as the Steelers’ top reserve interior lineman, but that didn’t last long. McCormick overtook him but then had to take over a starting job. Entering his third season, Anderson is looking to earn the top backup guard position.

Max Scharping: It took the Steelers a while to re-sign Scharping, who will compete with Anderson for the top reserve interior offensive line spot. At least, the top reserve guard spot, as McCollum figures to be the backup center.

Players Added:

Steven Jones: The Steelers added Jones to their interior offensive line as a Reserve/Future signing. A 2024 undrafted rookie, he spent last year with the Jaguars on their practice squad. Though primarily a guard, he has some college experience at tackle.

Aiden Williams: An experienced college interior offensive line asset for Minnesota-Duluth, Williams is the Steelers’ lone rookie addition here. He is relatively new to the offensive line, making him an intriguing developmental project. That means a practice squad spot, more likely than not—provided he flashes some potential.

Players Lost:

Lecitus Smith: The Steelers signed and waived Lecitus Smith, a veteran interior offensive lineman, before he had a chance to put on a uniform. For now, he remains unsigned, so they may circle back in the event of injuries during training camp.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

The Steelers have a number of interior-capable offensive linemen who are primarily tackles for them, which I will not repeat here. I talked about Dylan Cook and Doug Nester yesterday, for example. Though they list Nester as a G, he likely will play primarily at T, but he has that capability. As does Gareth Warren.

In terms of intrigue, the Steelers have no starting jobs up for grabs along the interior offensive line. Seumalo, Frazier, and McCormick constitute their trio, and now it’s about developing them. Seumalo is the veteran, of course, while Frazier and McCormick are going into Year 2.

Beyond the starters, the Steelers must determine the best constitution for the reserve interior offensive line. Recent rules enabling teams to comfortably dress eight linemen allow them to have separate primary reserves for guard and center. McCollum is the favorite for center, but Anderson and Scharping can compete for guard.