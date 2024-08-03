Russell Wilson Raves About ‘One Of A Kind’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been intense early with fights breaking out already. Fights in training camp happen so that isn’t a huge deal, but the team has to channel it and not let it get out of control. Luckily, the Steelers have a veteran head coach in Mike Tomlin, who is more than capable of controlling situations.

Today, new QB Russell Wilson appeared on Inside Training Camp Live on NFL Network and talked about how Tomlin has impressed him.

“Mike Tomlin is man, he is one of a kind, man,” Wilson said. “I think that the best part I think about Coach Tomlin is he really relates to the players. Number two, he understands the temperature of the room every day. He understands how to turn it up and how to turn it down if he needs to. I think the other thing [is] that, obviously his success in winning. Winning is a habit, and he knows how to do it. He’s a guy that knows how to teach it as well. There’s only so many people in the world that really know how to teach it and show it and do it and have those habits created. I think that he has a tough-nosed football team, and we’re excited about that part of and the edge that we wanna play with.”

Tomlin is a coach many players say they want to play for, and those who have played for him rave about his coaching ability. While Tomlin has his gaffes at times, he certainly is a coach who doesn’t run away from teaching to get the most out of his players.

What stood out to me with what Wilson said was how Tomlin knows how to control the temperature of the room. After a heated and ultra-intense Friday Night Light’s padded practice, the Steelers returned to work Saturday without pads and veterans got a rest day. While it may seem obvious, there also has to be a desire to keep that high intensity up the next day. Tomlin knew not to do that as he doesn’t want more fights in practice and would like to limit the potential for injuries by reducing the opportunity for contact.

Although the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since January 2017, the team has still been a competitive team. Obviously, Tomlin has the non-losing season record, which, while not good enough, is still very impressive. But also, since the Steelers’ last playoff win, they have made playoffs four times despite going through a rebuild over that span. Under Tomlin, the Steelers are always competitive, even if they really shouldn’t be.

This year the Steelers really look like they can make noise. The defense should be the best they have had in awhile. LB Patrick Queen will hopefully finally be Pittsburgh’s long-awaited Ryan Shazier replacement, and Wilson could hopefully give the Steelers their best quarterback play since 2018 Ben Roethlisberger. In addition, the investment into the offensive line the past few seasons should make the run game more effective. Wilson (or Justin Fields) should have time in the pocket to survey the field and find open receivers. Hopefully this all comes together, and the Steelers finally end their playoff win drought.