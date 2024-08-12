Report: Steelers Host Three Edge Rushers For Workouts

As training camp winds down at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, the Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to update the player personnel rolodex.

Along with claiming offensive lineman TyKeem Doss on Monday from the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers hosted three players for a workout as well.

According to a report from NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers hosted EDGE Taylor Upshaw, EDGE Nathan Latu, and EDGE Aaron Patrick.

The workouts come with OLB Alex Highsmith dealing with a groin injury and defensive lineman/OLB DeMarvin Leal down with an injury as well, having missed a second day of practice.

Wilson reported Sunday that the Steelers were set to host Upshaw, the son of former NFL defensive lineman Regan Upshaw for a workout. That occurred Monday.

Upshaw spent five seasons at Michigan before playing the 2023 season at Arizona, where he recorded 8.5 sacks to finish fourth in the Pac-12. He played in 51 games with 15 starts during his time in college and finished his career with 67 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Upshaw checks in at 6035, 246 pounds with 32 3/4-inch arms and clocked a 4.82 40-yard dash, adding a 7.40 3-cone, a 9’3″ broad jump, a 30-inch vertical and 21 reps on the bench.

Patrick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2022 season, when he suffered a torn ACL while colliding with a league official on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that incident, Patrick ran out of bounds and then stepped onto a mat during the Monday Night Football matchup and slipped, causing his knee to bend awkwardly, leading to the torn ACL.

He later filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Chargers, and ESPN for “unspecified damages, including lost bonuses and future earning potential” as a result of the knee injury.

Broncos’ LB Aaron Patrick is having a MRI on his knee to determine the extent of the injury he sustained on this play. Unfortunately, I’d be shocked if he didn’t suffer a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/E6JroOgwcf — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) October 18, 2022

Prior to the injury, Patrick spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Broncos, playing in 17 total games. Prior to that, he spent the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and an early portion of the 2021 offseason before being waived and landing with Denver.

Patrick went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in the 2020 NFL Draft and measures in at 6036, 246 pounds and clocked a 4.62 40-yard dash.

Latu is the twin brother of San Francisco 49ers TE Cameron Latu. He measures in at 6045, 250 pounds and clocked a 4.73 40-yard dash and a 32-inch vertical jump while recording an arm length of 32 3/4 inches.

Latu signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints coming out of Oklahoma State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in 31 career games at Oklahoma State, finishing his career with 46 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.