Report: Steelers To Host EDGE Taylor Upshaw For Workout

With veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden calling it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers need some depth at the position, which should have them looking high and low in the days ahead.

One such name they’ll be looking at to potentially fill the void is former Arizona and Michigan EDGE Taylor Upshaw.

According to a tweet from NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are set to host Upshaw for a workout.

#Steelers to work out former @ArizonaFBall edge Taylor Upshaw, the son of former #Buccaneers standout Regan Upshaw, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 11, 2024

As Wilson pointed out, Upshaw is the son of former NFL standout Regan Upshaw, which Steelers Depot highlighted ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft due to the overall bloodlines in the draft class.

Regan Upshaw was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft and spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and New York Giants.

Taylor Upshaw spent the 2023 season at Arizona after playing the previous five seasons at Michigan. He played in 51 games with 15 starts during his time in college and finished his career with 67 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He competed in the 2024 Hula Bowl.

Coming out of Arizona, Upshaw measured in at 6035, 246 pounds with 32 3/4-inch arms and clocked a 4.82 40-yard dash, adding a 7.40 3-cone, a 9’3″ broad jump, a 30-inch vertical and 21 reps on the bench.

In his lone season with the Wildcats, Upshaw broke out, leading Arizona with 8.5 sacks and finishing fourth in the PAC 12 in sacks, earning Honorable Mention All-PAC 12 honors. Upshaw also recorded 31 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup.

Upshaw had reportedly signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent but then was never announced as an actual UDFA for the Panthers.