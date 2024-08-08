Report: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan ‘Bothered’ By Brandon Aiyuk’s Behavior, Willing To Move On

As the world keeps turning in the Brandon Aiyuk saga, more reports continue to surface.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be the favorites to land the 49ers wide receiver in a trade, whenever that may be. But things have only reached this point because 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is reportedly “bothered” by Aiyuk’s behavior during his hold-in at training camp.

And according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, Shanahan gave the go-ahead to the team to move on from Aiyuk.

“Why would Kyle Shanahan sign off on such an incongruous strategy? Quite simply, according to multiple sources, the head coach is bothered by Aiyuk’s behavior, from the receiver’s conspicuous ‘bro hugs’ to his perceived brooding, and [is] willing to move on,” Silver writes, according to the sfchronicle.com. “Whatever Aiyuk’s intent, it’s working. Sources indicate that three teams are willing to pay him more than the 49ers’ last, best offer, all of which have discussed possible trade terms with S.F.”

Aiyuk requested a trade from the 49ers on July 16, just a few days before San Francisco started training camp. Surprisingly, Aiyuk reported to training camp, kicking off the start of his “hold-in” which wasn’t a surprise at the time.

A few days into training camp, Aiyuk was captured on video walking off the field after talking to 49ers GM John Lynch. Then last week there was the conspicuous video of Aiyuk dapping up Shanahan on the field and giving him and Lynch a “bro hug” that Shanahan downplayed a few days later.

But behind the scenes, at least according to Silver, Shanahan has had enough and does not like the way Aiyuk is acting and handling the situation, which has the 49ers willing to move on.

In recent days, the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Steelers have been reported to be in on Aiyuk, with the Steelers being the preferred destination for the standout receiver. While the Patriots were willing to offer him the most money and the Browns reportedly offering the best trade package to the 49ers, Aiyuk reportedly wants to be in Pittsburgh.

The problem there is that the Steelers reportedly haven’t offered an adequate package to the 49ers and might not be in an agreement with Aiyuk on a new contract, which could potentially be delaying things.

NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that they expect the eventual outcome to be Aiyuk traded to Pittsburgh. For now, there’s a long way to go and teams remain involved outside of the Steelers, who have a clear, obvious need for a WR to pair with George Pickens.

We’ll see if it ultimately happens, but based on Silver’s reporting, Shanahan has had enough and wants to move on. That could play a factor in the situation the longer this drags out.