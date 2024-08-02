49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Says ‘No Updates’ On Brandon Aiyuk Contract Situation, Downplays Viral Video

Though there was reportedly no signs of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk Friday at San Francisco 49ers’ training camp, creating plenty of speculation regarding his status with the team, head coach Kyle Shanahan shot down the notion Friday to reporters.

Shanahan stated that there is “no updates” on Aiyuk’s contract situation as the veteran receiver continues to conduct a hold-in at training camp after his demand for a trade a few weeks ago in the midst of a contract dispute, according to The Athletic’s 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says there's "no updates" on the contract situations for either WR Brandon Aiyuk or LT Trent Williams. Shanahan said the warm hello with Aiyuk before Wednesday's practice was "just how we usually greet each other." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 2, 2024

Previously, Aiyuk had requested a trade prior to the start of 49ers training camp on July 23, based on a report from NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

According to that report from Garafolo, the 49ers had not made an offer to Aiyuk or engaged in extension talks since May at the time of his trade request.

During an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder in late June, Aiyuk made it known that he was upset negotiations had gone public, hinting that some of the information that was leaked was inaccurate.

That appearance on the podcast came just a few days after he reportedly had a “good” meeting with the 49ers, though no common ground was found on the extension request.

Since then, nothing has changed in the Aiyuk situation. He wants a new deal or a trade to a team that will give him a new deal, while the 49ers are reluctant to acquiesce his demands as they have Super Bowl aspirations in 2024.

Though Aiyuk reported to training camp in a surprise move, he has been conducting a hold-in, keeping himself out of practice while still being present to avoid fines.

But on Friday, he was reportedly nowhere to be seen, according to Sports Illustrated’s All 49ers reporter Grant Cohn.

No sign of Brandon Aiyuk at today’s practice. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 2, 2024

That tweet from Cohn sparked plenty of speculation that Aiyuk could be on the move, with many reading deep into a video that surfaced earlier in the week of Aiyuk dapping up both Shanahan and GM John Lynch on the practice field and hugging them.

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk walks onto the field and headed straight to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JPdTzwDv92 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 31, 2024

According to video via KNBR on Twitter, Shanahan downplayed the viral video from earlier in the week of him shaking hands with Aiyuk and hugging him, stating that it’s how they typically great each other.

“That’s how we greet each other,” Shanahan said, according to video via KNBR. “Honestly, yeah, I guess you see maybe a lot more hugs if you weren’t in here. We have plenty for you guys, but we’re not on Hard Knock, so it’s the only one on the field.

“…We walk by each other and you see how we greet each other. Bro hug, nothing more.”

“It’s usually how we greet each other, bro hug.” 😂 Kyle Shanahan on his viral handshake/hug with Brandon Aiyuk at 49ers practice on Wednesday. No new updates on Aiyuk’s contract situation. pic.twitter.com/5zas1QAgIE — KNBR (@KNBR) August 2, 2024

Aiyuk is coming off a 2023 season in which he hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, helping lead the 49ers to an appearance in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With those numbers from a production standpoint, his age and his talents, Aiyuk wants to be paid like a top-tier receiver he has shown to be early in his career.

The 49ers reportedly haven’t come close to that. So, we’re still in a standoff, of sorts.