The Terrible Podcast — Talking Possible Watt Holdout, Steelers 2025 Passing Stats, 90 In 30 Series Players & More

Season 15, Episode 160 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora is back after a long weekend off and we get right to discussing the latest concerning Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt and his contract situation. Specifically, Alex and I look at the probability and possibility of Watt holding out completely at the start of training camp and thus not showing up at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe when the rest of the team does.

San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings is back in the news as he reportedly wants a new contract or to be traded. We look at if Jennings could potentially land with the Steelers via a trade and what kind of new contract he’s likely looking for this summer.

As a Monday morning, most of the NFL’s 2025 second-round selections remain unsigned. We discuss why that’s the case this year and who is most likely to blame for that. We discuss the Steelers not having to worry about that problem this year and we look back at the contract that C Zach Frazier signed last year as a second-round selection.

On the heels of Ross McCorkle doing a 2025 passing and receiving stats exercise during the Friday show, Alex and I go over the changes he submitted over the weekend. Alex and I discuss a few loose stat projections that he has right now for the Steelers’ tight ends, QB Aaron Rodgers, and WR DK Metcalf.

With Alex back on Monday, we pick up where we left off on Wednesday when it comes to reviewing players in my annual 90 In 30 series. Today, Alex and I discuss 12 more players from that ongoing series and they are: OLB Eku Leota, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT Dean Lowry, C Ryan McCollum, G Mason McCormick, CB Cameron McCutcheon, WR Lance McCutcheon, CB Kyler McMichael, WR DK Metcalf, WR Scotty Miller, OLB Jeremiah Moon, and T Doug Nester.

This 115-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We also end this episode by answering a few outstanding email questions we have received this past week from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Possible Watt Holdout, Steelers 2025 Passing Stats, 90 In 30 Series Players & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8859719522

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 160 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n