Payton Wilson Loves ‘Mano A Mano’ Aspect Of Coverage: ‘Let’s See Who’s Better And More Athletic’

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they’ve hit on something with Payton Wilson, the rookie linebacker. While he likely won’t immediately claim a starting role, he is acquitting himself well so far in training camp. Coaches already started talking about a role for him in OTAs, and they will struggle to get him off the field once he is on.

Part of the intrigue over Wilson is how complete a player he is, functioning in all elements of his position. He is certainly not just a situational player, even if he may begin his career as a dime defender. On Saturday, he talked about his appreciation for the coverage aspect on Steelers Training Camp Wrap-Up.

“I like to look at myself as a three-down ‘backer”, Wilson said via the team’s website. “There’s definitely things I can continue to work on in my coverage, but for me, it’s mano a mano. This guy’s running a route and I’ve got to cover him, so let’s see who’s better and more athletic. At the end of the day, that’s my job that I’ve got to do, and I’m gonna do it at 110 percent and compete as hard as I can”.

A third-round pick out of North Carolina State, Payton Wilson won both the Chuck Bednarek and Butkus Awards last season. He only fell to the third round due to medical concerns, particularly issues with his knee. But the Steelers are confident in their medical evaluation and felt he merits such a risk.

Despite concerns, Wilson hasn’t looked like somebody who’s about to fall apart any time soon. Patrick Queen said that he is “a whole ‘nother animal” on the field, a different person off of it. And for his part, he is taking to the defense, his teammates, and his coaches well.

On Saturday, during the same interview, Payton Wilson also praised his position coach, Aaron Curry. He credited the coaching staff for facilitating an environment that allows him to play fast without being robotic.

The Steelers have Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts for the starting lineup, but they want Wilson on the field, too. They have experimented with Nick Herbig as a third edge on the field, but perhaps they’ll work out other ideas. Queen or Roberts could play off the edge for a down if they want to fit the rookie in.

While fans are really excited about Payton Wilson and everything they’ve heard, he still has a long way to go. He hasn’t even experienced an NFL stadium up to this point, and the Steelers’ first preseason game is this Friday.

Queen is here to stay, and the Steelers hope that Wilson can eventually play alongside him. If they can put together a duo of coverage-savvy inside linebackers, that could really transform the defense. For his part, Wilson sounds ready and willing to take on the challenge whenever the Steelers allow it.