Marczi: 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post-Bills Game

Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction:

Offense (24):

Quarterback (3): Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

No changes here, of course, as everything remains status quo. Neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields separated themselves in the last round, so we can still assume Wilson will start. The Steelers claim there is a competition, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Running Back (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Despite Ray Fittipaldo’s belief otherwise, I don’t see Jonathan Ward making the roster for the Steelers. With Cordarrelle Patterson functioning as a running back, they can afford to stash some backs on the practice squad. That might very, very well include Ward himself and perhaps La’Mical Perine as well. Even with Jaylen Warren dealing with an injury, they have practice squad call-ups available to them. Heck, sign Benny Snell Jr. if they need a bruiser for a week or two. Wherever he is.

Wide Receiver (5): George Pickens, Brandon Aiyuk, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III

Will the Steelers still trade for Brandon Aiyuk? I don’t know, but I predicted that he would be on the roster last time, so I’m sticking with it for now. Austin is the Steelers’ punt returner, so he has the edge over Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller. And they certainly don’t need all three of them, or even more than one. The odds are that they can keep at least one of Miller or Watkins on the practice squad.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Until now, the Steelers haven’t given me any reason to think this group is changing. MyCole Pruitt even caught a pass in their last preseason game, showing some nice scramble drill awareness. He is a part of Arthur Smith’s roster. If he isn’t the fourth tight end, I don’t think there will be one. That roster spot could go to FB Jack Colletto or another position entirely.

Offensive Line (9): Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Dan Moore Jr., Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook

The Steelers will inevitably place Nate Herbig on the Reserve/Injured List, handing Cook the final roster spot here. Herbig’s shoulder injury puts the Steelers in a position to start two rookies now. Suddenly, the Steelers aren’t as deep here, so don’t expect any trades. Now Anderson and perhaps McCormick will be taking center snaps, no more tackle for the former.

Defense (26):

Defensive Line (6): Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal

Yes, I am making one change and finally cutting the defensive line down to six. Rather than Dave’s selection of DeMarvin Leal missing the cut, though, I’m taking the more conservative read. I feel like the Steelers remain enamored by Leal’s “upside”, at the expense of Isaiahh Loudermilk. Expect him to remain on the practice squad, however.

Inside Linebacker (5): Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Mark Robinson, Tyler Matakevich

Cole Holcomb will undoubtedly open the season on the Reserve/Injured List. In the meantime, Mark Robinson has only continued to exercise his special teams capabilities. I think it’s safe to say he has a spot on the Steelers’ roster, at least if any fifth inside linebacker does.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson

I am also following Dave’s example in favoring Kyron Johnson for special teams purposes. He already played 100 snaps there for the Steelers last year. The fourth outside linebacker is exclusively about special teams, so, sorry, Julius Welschof, but you’ll have to rely on the International Pathway Program exemption to remain employed on the practice squad.

Cornerback (6): Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Thomas Graham Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr.

This one is simple enough as I replace the injured Grayland Arnold with Thomas Graham Jr. Barring a waiver claim or trade, this feels like the group the Steelers go into the season with. I still anticipate Bishop will claim the starting nickel role, and Trice could be the top reserve outside cornerback.

Safety (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

No, I’m still not ready quite yet to predict the Steelers will cut Damontae Kazee. Even though they would save $3 million by cutting a backup, they clearly value him. He is very popular in the locker room and is a good communicator despite his occasional hiccups.

Specialists (3):

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Chris Boswell has not had his best offseason at all, but the Steelers aren’t cutting him for Matthew Wright. And they would need a really good, stupidly good offer to even consider trading him.

Punter: Cameron Johnston

Cameron Johnston impressed in his second preseason game with the Steelers, better than his first. He averaged 56.8 gross yards per punt, and due to some shaky coverage, he should have had a better net.

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

The Steelers worked out some long snappers, but they didn’t sign any. I’ve never considered Kuntz some kind of elite at his position, and frankly, thought that they should challenge him. Even last time out, he snapped high for Johnston on his first punt, which affected his ability to kick for distance. But at least he recorded an assisted special teams tackle.

