Marczi: 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post-Texans Game

Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction:

Offense (24):

Quarterback (3): Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

There obviously are not going to be any changes from last time around, because this has been fixed forever. The Steelers even have John Rhys Plumlee fields kicks and running routes, so safe to say he isn’t their QB3.

Running Back (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Jonathan Ward is trying to force his way into the discussion, but I can’t make room for him. Cordarrelle Patterson is finally back, even if he doesn’t sound like he wants to play in the preseason. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are this offense—or at least they are until…

Wide Receiver (5): George Pickens, Brandon Aiyuk, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III

The Steelers successfully complete a trade for Brandon Aiyuk. Yes, that’s what I’m predicting, and at this point I don’t think it’s particularly bold. Unless, of course, something happens before this publishes that makes me look dumb. The rest of the depth chart is pretty easy to work out after that. Austin, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins are similar players. Austin is the one with the most upside and the one they know. Expect one or both of the others to resurface on the practice squad, though, because they won’t have a market. And yes, Roman Wilson is making the roster.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

I still don’t see how the Steelers give Arthur Smith fewer than four tight end-like bodies, with only one variable. The first three are locks, but do they go with Smith staple MyCole Pruitt or FB Jack Colletto? I’m going with Pruitt for now but I’m monitoring Colletto, who played 11 special teams snaps with no tackles.

Offensive Line (9): Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Dan Moore Jr., Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson

For the moment, I don’t see any changes here, but I still think the Steelers could trade somebody. Dan Moore Jr. and Nate Herbig are the obvious candidates, with James Daniels also a possibility. All three depend on how the rookie linemen advance, however. Troy Fautanu’s injury makes it much harder to part with Moore.

Defense (26):

Defensive Line (7): Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk

I still see the Steelers carrying seven here, even though I don’t think it’s necessary. DeMarvin Leal helped himself out during the last game, and his versatility is the trump card. The Steelers are reportedly working him more at outside linebacker, which makes it easier to go light there. I’m interested in seeing if Logan Lee can make a late push, though, for Loudermilk’s spot.

Inside Linebacker (5): Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Mark Robinson, Tyler Matakevich

The Steelers’ move to restructure Cole Holcomb’s contract really makes it sound like he won’t play anytime soon. He is now the only player on their injury lists, and with him out, Mark Robinson is back in.

Outside Linebacker (3): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

I only feel stronger in this prediction with the Steelers working Leal at outside linebacker. In between my first two roster predictions, Markus Golden signed and retired. Jeremiah Moon, Kyron Johnson, Jacoby Windmon, and Julius Welschof are all vying for a musical chair that may belong in another room.

Cornerback (6): Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Grayland Arnold, Beanie Bishop Jr.

I did make one change here, swapping out Anthony Averett for another slot in Grayland Arnold. This will be a big week for Arnold, who is seeing first-team work and I’m guessing starts the next game. They got a long look at Beanie Bishop Jr., but now they want to see their other options. I’m also more confident that both Rush and Trice will make it now.

Safety (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

Ryan Watts has only helped his case to make the 53-man roster since training camp opened. Unless the Steelers are considering cutting Damontae Kazee, I think this group is a lock. The Steelers would save $3 million minus displacement if they did let him go, though. I’m talking myself into opening the door for his release as I write, so he may not make my final prediction.

Specialists (3):

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Matthew Wright missed an extra point in the preseason opener, so…yeah.

Punter: Cameron Johnston

Cameron Johnston’s Steelers debut didn’t rock my world, but he showed himself to be the reliable punter he is. There isn’t even another punter, so there’s nothing to discuss.

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

Then again, there is currently no other long snapper but the Steelers are working some out. Kuntz’s snaps were a little shaky, which is not a new issue. They did sign him to a three-year contract, but it was a very cheap one. If they think they can upgrade at long snapper, it wouldn’t hurt to cut him. They need to sign one to compete with him first, though.

