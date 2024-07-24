Marczi: 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction:

Offense (24):

Quarterback (3): Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

There is no discussion about numbers or the exact players included. The only question—and it’s a question whether it’s even a question—is who starts. It would be a considerable upset if Russell Wilson isn’t the Steelers’ Day 1 starter. John Rhys Plumlee might not even be playing quarterback by the end of training camp. Remember when Wilson was supposed to compete with Kenny Pickett for the job?

Running Back (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

While I’m interested in seeing a guy like Daijun Edwards, there just isn’t room on the 53-man roster. Patterson is in the running back room, and he is there to use if the Steelers want to use him. Harris and Warren will be the engine of the offense this year.

Wide Receiver (5): George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller

You can write in “Player TBD” if you want and swap somebody out if you want. The Steelers could certainly trade for a wide receiver, even if it’s not an Aiyuk or Sutton guy.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

This is Arthur Smith we’re talking about here, so of course the Steelers are keeping four tight ends. The only question is if the fourth is Pruitt or Rodney Williams. For now, I’m giving Smith’s guy the edge, but he will have to prove his value on special teams.

Offensive Line (9): Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Dan Moore Jr., Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson

Things could get interesting here, but I don’t expect them to. The Steelers could trade Moore if they’re comfortable with their other tackles, for example, or Herbig thanks to McCormick. Barring a trade, the final two spots come down to McCormick and Anderson. Anderson has been working at guard, but he’ll have to flex out to tackle again. Otherwise, Dylan Cook might prove more valuable, which is a distinct possibility.

Defense (26):

Defensive Line (7): Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk

This is one I’m holding my nose on as I type because I think the Steelers are just collecting bodies here. Maybe rookie Logan Lee beats out one of Leal or Loudermilk, but other than that, I see them leaning on numbers here. Especially with potentially both Heyward and Ogunjobi in their last years here.

Inside Linebacker (5): Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Tyler Matakevich

If Holcomb starts the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List, Mark Robinson presumably takes his place. Otherwise, Matakevich has his job. The Steelers will have a spot on the practice squad for him if he doesn’t make the 53.

Outside Linebacker (3): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

I guess you could call this my “shot”, predicting that the Steelers will only carry three outside linebackers. They last did that in 2014 with Jarvis Jones, Jason Worilds, and Arthur Moats before Jones got hurt and they brought back James Harrison. This group is infinitely better than that, strong enough that they don’t need a fourth. But a guy like Jeremiah Moon via special teams could knock Pruitt or a d-lineman off the roster.

Cornerback (6): Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, Beanie Bishop Jr.

With Cameron Sutton serving a suspension, the Steelers lean on numbers here. Trice and Rush are promising young players, but they lean on Averett’s experience, and Bishop cracks the roster via the slot.

Safety (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

Again, with the help of Sutton’s suspension, rookie Ryan Watts makes the team, who I have at safety. It’s merely nominal, because the Steelers will have him playing special teams instead. Kazee is the third safety on defense.

Specialists (3):

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Let’s just hope Matthew Wright can kick well enough to allow the Steelers to trade him for something.

Punter: Cameron Johnston

The Steelers gave Pressley Harvin III time to develop, but they lost their patience. Johnston should be a big upgrade. After all, that’s how they’re paying him.

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

While he didn’t cost much, the Steelers did sign Kuntz to a long-term deal this offseason. I personally thought his snaps were a little off the mark too often, but by and large he does the job.