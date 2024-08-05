‘He’s Steadily Improved:’ Steelers Insider Evaluates Justin Fields’ Play

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields wasn’t supposed to be in this position. Russell Wilson was supposed to be getting the lion’s share of the reps with the starting offense. Then he hurt his calf during the conditioning test that precedes the start of training camp and Fields found himself thrust into that spot.

By all accounts, he’s acquitted himself quite well. Even offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been quite happy with how Fields has played to open training camp. The unexpected increase in reps gave Fields an opportunity to improve and impress.

“I think these reps have been invaluable to Justin Fields,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said on Monday’s episode of the North Shore Drive podcast. “Because had Russell Wilson not been injured, his reps would have been pretty much cut in half… He’s steadily improved.”

A big part of that improvement can be highlighted in Fields’ connection with WR George Pickens. As training camp has progressed, Fields and Pickens have steadily increased their productivity during 11-on-11 drills. Fittipaldo pointed out their connection as a sign of Fields’ progression.

But this is still training camp. Even in 11-on-11 drills with pads on, it’s still a very different environment from even preseason games, much less regular-season games. But it’s in those situations where we can see part of Fields’ game that we’ve only seen glimpses of, his athleticism. Whether it’s designed runs or simply Fields improvising when plays break down, that’s where the former first-round pick can truly shine. There’s a reason he’s got 14 rushing touchdowns with 6.2 yards per carry through three NFL seasons.

So will Fields shine or falter when those lights come on?

“I think what you have to wonder is when he does become the full Justin Fields, when we see him like that, can he cut down on the interceptions when he does have to improve?” Fittipaldo said. “Is he still playing within himself in those situations? If he does that, then I think we’re seeing a different quarterback than the guy who played for the Chicago Bears. He’s done a nice job picking up Arthur Smith’s system. And I think Arthur Smith and his coaches have done a nice job molding him into the quarterback they want him to be.”

Fields was the 11th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for a reason. He oozes athletic potential both in his legs and his arm. The problem has been getting him to harness that potential consistently. If Smith and company can unlock that consistency, he’s going to be everything the Bears thought they were getting back in 2021.

And if that happens, maybe the Steelers have found their franchise quarterback. As former NFL OL Damien Woody put it, this could be the Steelers’ version of the Wally Pipp-Lou Gehrig situation.