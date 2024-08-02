Justin Fields ‘Operating The Offense Really Well’, Arthur Smith Says, Wants To Play To Strengths

Justin Fields was with the Chicago Bears when the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator. Smith certainly had no idea that he would be building his new offense with his skillset in mind. Of course, the Steelers have Russell Wilson as their starter, but Fields is the backup and could play in sub-packages.

Smith is the type of football mind who strives to build around what he has, like a thrifty chef. So since the Steelers traded for Justin Fields, he has been reviewing their options about what they can do with him. He talked pretty extensively about the young quarterback on Thursday during practice.

“I think Justin [Fields] has done a fantastic job, and we’re getting to know him”, Smith said via transcript provided by the Steelers’ media department. He described the time he has gotten with Wilson limited as “critical reps”, for now and the future.

A 2021 first-round draft pick, Justin Fields went 10-28 as a starter for the Bears. He threw for 6,674 yards with 40 touchdowns against 30 interceptions, also rushing for 2,220 yards and 14 scores. Last season, he posted a 5-8 record but improved throughout the year, ending on a 4-2 run. Still, the Bears, with the first-overall pick, elected to move him, drafting Caleb Williams.

The Steelers only relinquished a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to acquire Fields, a bargain given expectations. While he has shown flashes during the first week of training camp, however, Steelers reporters still don’t see a competition. Even some national reporters agree, but they are more open to the idea. Russell Wilson is the starter, but Fields might be playing his way into a niche. The Steelers won’t come out and say that, though, and to be fair, we’re not even in the preseason yet.

Arthur Smith noted how much change the Bears put Fields through in his young career, indicating that it was a hindrance to his ability to grow. “This is his third system, offensively, going from his first year in Chicago to last year”, he said. “But I’ve seen him. He’s really operating the offense well. There’s a lot of things that he can play to his strengths, and that’s exciting”.

Fields’ defining trait is his 4.44 speed, among the fastest 40 times ever recorded by a quarterback at the Combine. He has been flashing that speed as a weapon, and the Steelers have even experimented with him in packages. At least, they have employed him in package-like looks that they could use with Wilson starting.

While he still exhibits the inconsistency that has followed him throughout his career, he still tantalizes with his natural abilities. Smith is also impressed with Justin Fields’ demeanor, and he is seeing that come out more with his recent work.

“Him having more reps”, he said, “has accelerated that process. He’s done a good job so far”. He added of Fields, “I really like him. I really like his demeanor. We actually saw him talking some trash the other day and just be himself, and that’s all we’re asking for”.

I imagine the Steelers will get a long, long look at Fields during the preseason, especially next week. We will have to see if Wilson participates in that game at all. If he doesn’t, I could see Fields playing the majority of the game. After all, as Smith said, they are building toward the future with the work they’re doing with him now.