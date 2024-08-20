‘He Absolutely Could:’ Steelers Open To Playing DeMarvin Leal At Outside Linebacker

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal had a rough 2023 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A third-round pick in 2022, he was expected to fill in as an athletic but slightly undersized defensive lineman. In his rookie season, he switched over to play some outside linebacker when T.J. Watt was lost with injury, but Leal wasn’t able to carve out a consistent role. With just 15 tackles and one sack across inconsistent 2023 play, Leal’s roster spot looked vulnerable heading into 2024.

However, according to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Leal’s turned things around drastically this summer. Austin spoke with reporters today, and via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker, Austin said that if the Steelers needed Leal to play outside linebacker, he could.

“He’s had a heck of a camp,” said Austin. “He’s probably in the best shape that he’s been in since we drafted him. He can play inside. He can play outside. He’s that athletic…If we needed him to play outside linebacker, he absolutely could.”

#Steelers DC Teryl Austin on DL DeMarvin Leal. “He’s had a heck of a camp. He’s probably in the best shape that he’s been in since we drafted him. He can play inside. He can play outside. He’s that athletic. … If we needed him to play outside linebacker, he absolutely could.” pic.twitter.com/qrf9ujXGT7 — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) August 20, 2024

Austin has heaped praise on DeMarvin Leal all offseason. Earlier in the summer, Austin praised his physical conditioning and positional versatility, as well as his overall athleticism. Austin has given Leal extensive reps at outside linebacker during practice, along with reps at his more natural position on the interior defensive line. It’s incredibly difficult to learn multiple positions on defense at the professional level, but Leal is doing everything he can to master the playbook and improve throughout practice.

Leal’s leaned on Watt and Alex Highsmith to improve his technique and become a more effective rusher.

“They give me all the gems, all the crumbs that I need to be successful,” Leal said via Aaron Becker. “So I’m just gonna keep picking those crumbs up and keep moving.”

#Steelers DL DeMarvin Leal on learning outside LB from T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. “They give me all the gems, all the crumbs that I need to be successful. So I’m just gonna keep picking those crumbs up and keep moving.” pic.twitter.com/0Xn7r6uLBl — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) August 20, 2024

Learning from Watt is always a good idea, no matter your position. DeMarvin Leal demonstrated some of this growth in the Steelers’ first preseason game against the Houston Texans, in which he recorded three tackles and a sack in 33 snaps. He’s getting off blocks better, using his hands effectively, and finishing plays with his pure speed. Leal flashed those moves against the Buffalo Bills, beating the RT here with a swim move.

Excited to see this from DeMarvin Leal. Shedding and winning as a pass rusher. Didn't happen last year. Glad he was healthy enough to play last night and first/second time through the tape, he looked good. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/y6pMJ9XyON — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 18, 2024

It will be difficult for Leal to earn extensive snaps with lots of depth at outside linebacker and defensive line. But if he keeps up with this string of strong performances and maintains positional flexibility, he could be far more impactful in 2024. As DT Cam Heyward nears the end of his career and with the frequent injuries to Steelers outside linebackers, Leal’s growth could be key for the Steelers’ depth in the present and future.