Greg Cosell: Argument Could Be Made That George Pickens Is ‘Ability-Wise, Top 6 Or 7 In The League’

Much of the attention regarding the wide receiver position and the Pittsburgh Steelers centers on the Brandon Aiyuk saga that seemingly has no end in sight, but for longtime NFL analyst Greg Cosell, there’s a receiver on the roster currently worth talking about — a lot. George Pickens.

All offseason, the Steelers have been a team with a need at the wide receiver position after trading away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in a swap for cornerback Donte Jackson. After trading Johnson, it created a sizable hole on the roster, one that was not adequately filled, even with the signings of veterans Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins and the drafting of Roman Wilson.

While the Aiyuk conversation has dominated headlines and general talking points regarding the Steelers and the need for an upgrade at receiver, third-year pro George Pickens has quietly gone about his business, putting together a strong training camp and earning some respect from Cosell.

Appearing on the Ross Tucker Podcast on August 8, Cosell stated that, ability-wise, an argument can be made that Pickens is a top 6 or 7 receiver in the NFL.

“George Pickens, ability wise, you could make the argument that ability wise, he’s a top six or seven receiver in the league,” Cosell said, according to video via the show’s Twitter page. “Whether he becomes that guy on a week-to-week basis remains to be seen.

“But Pickens has big-time traits.”

There is no denying the ability that George Pickens brings to the table, not to mention his big-time traits.

He is a big, strong, physical receiver that can take the top off of defenses. He has a catch radius that is out of this world, and his body control and ability to contort to make receptions is insane. Add in the fact that he added the ability to create after the catch last season to his game, and things are really coming together for Pickens.

The former Georgia star had a breakout second season, hauling in 64 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. He put together five 100-yard games on the season and really became the big-play weapon the Steelers were hoping for when they drafted him.

Entering Year 3, Pickens has high expectations and could really ascend into the top 10 at the position. Coming into training camp, Pickens was ranked outside of the top 20 at the position, more closely to the 30s than anywhere else, which was a bit odd.

But the tools are all there. He just has to find that consistency and put it all together.

Fortunately for George Pickens, he has the right coach in place, that being new WRs coach Zach Azzanni. The longtime receivers coach, who developed Antonio Brown in college and got the best out of Emmanuel Sanders in the NFL, is tasked with getting the most out of Pickens in Pittsburgh.

George Pickens is going to be pushed. Greatness will be demanded of him.

He has all the tools and the traits to fulfill those demands and become one of the top 10 receivers in football. That’s incredibly exciting.